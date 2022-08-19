Crepe Makers Market Size to Grow by USD 127.79 million with 37% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for energy-efficient electric crepe makers is a key factor influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are coming up with several models of energy-efficient crepe makers that consume less power, even when used for longer. The cost of electricity is rising across the globe. Therefore, consumers are looking for better substitutes for cooking and kitchen appliances. The easy portability of the appliance and its ease of cleaning are other factors that support the price and sales of electric crepe makers.

Market Challenge: The requirement for high initial capital investments will be a major challenge for the crepe makers market during the forecast period. The cost of investment in the manufacturing and distribution of cooking appliances continues to be a roadblock to market growth globally. Digital technologies are used in appliances to improve their functionality and performance. Hence, these devices are more in demand among consumers. The high initial capital investments are a challenge for the market as all companies are not financially strong enough to bear the cost of investment.

Market Segmentation Insights:

The crepe makers market report is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Resident), Product (Gas crepe and Electric crepe), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for crepe makers in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The rising rate of obesity among consumers in Canada, Mexico, and the US will facilitate the crepe makers' market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The crepe makers' market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing number of domestic and international players in the market has raised the volume turnover of the market. The presence of leading market players in Europe and North America has fueled the competition among players. These factors give rise to price gain in the market. Similarly, in developing regions, vendors are expanding their distribution channels and production facilities to enhance their businesses in emerging markets.

Some Key Companies Covered in the Report are:



Aldi Stores Ltd.



Argos Ltd.



Beper S.r.l.



Casselin SAS



CHEFMAN



Conair Corp.



Dinesh Industries



Domu Brands Ltd.



Equipex LLC



Euro Cuisine Inc.



Groupe SEB



Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.



NutriChef Kitchen LLC



Paderno S.p.A.



Restaurant Kitchen Equipment LLC



ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS



Salton Corp.



SCS Direct Inc.



Stonewall Kitchen LLC



Thor Commercial Cooking Equipment

Crepe Makers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 127.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Argos Ltd., Beper S.r.l., Casselin SAS, CHEFMAN, Conair Corp., Dinesh Industries, Domu Brands Ltd., Equipex LLC, Euro Cuisine Inc., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, Paderno S.p.A., Restaurant Kitchen Equipment LLC, ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, Salton Corp., SCS Direct Inc., Stonewall Kitchen LLC, and Thor Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

