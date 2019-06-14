Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") on June 14, 2019.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions are below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of 10 Board members for the ensuing year was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 237,403,335 97.53% 6,004,591 2.47%

2. Election of Directors

The 10 director nominees were elected by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Craig Bryksa 237,397,239 97.53% 6,010,687 2.47% Laura A. Cillis 236,634,172 97.22% 6,773,754 2.78% James E. Craddock 236,395,822 97.12% 7,012,104 2.88% John Dielwart 228,879,298 94.03% 14,528,628 5.97% Ted Goldthorpe 236,414,938 97.13% 6,992,988 2.87% Robert F. Heinemann 234,579,155 96.37% 8,828,771 3.63% Mike Jackson 236,334,233 97.09% 7,073,693 2.91% Jennifer F. Koury 236,770,229 97.27% 6,637,697 2.73% François Langlois 236,212,160 97.04% 7,195,766 2.96% Barbara Munroe 236,400,163 97.12% 7,007,763 2.88%

3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 257,072,192 97.39% 6,877,153 2.61%

4. Reduction in Stated Capital

The resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares of the Company by $6 billion was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 237,809,369 97.70% 5,598,556 2.30%

5. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation, the full text of which is set forth in the Information Circular, was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 213,091,322 87.54% 30,336,579 12.46%

The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its governance practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com.

Crescent Point is a leading North American light oil producer, driven to enhance shareholder returns by cost-effectively developing a focused asset base in a responsible and sustainable manner.

