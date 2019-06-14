Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results
Jun 14, 2019, 17:41 ET
CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") on June 14, 2019.
During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions are below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of 10 Board members for the ensuing year was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
237,403,335
|
97.53%
|
6,004,591
|
2.47%
2. Election of Directors
The 10 director nominees were elected by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Withheld
|
Percent
|
Craig Bryksa
|
237,397,239
|
97.53%
|
6,010,687
|
2.47%
|
Laura A. Cillis
|
236,634,172
|
97.22%
|
6,773,754
|
2.78%
|
James E. Craddock
|
236,395,822
|
97.12%
|
7,012,104
|
2.88%
|
John Dielwart
|
228,879,298
|
94.03%
|
14,528,628
|
5.97%
|
Ted Goldthorpe
|
236,414,938
|
97.13%
|
6,992,988
|
2.87%
|
Robert F. Heinemann
|
234,579,155
|
96.37%
|
8,828,771
|
3.63%
|
Mike Jackson
|
236,334,233
|
97.09%
|
7,073,693
|
2.91%
|
Jennifer F. Koury
|
236,770,229
|
97.27%
|
6,637,697
|
2.73%
|
François Langlois
|
236,212,160
|
97.04%
|
7,195,766
|
2.96%
|
Barbara Munroe
|
236,400,163
|
97.12%
|
7,007,763
|
2.88%
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
257,072,192
|
97.39%
|
6,877,153
|
2.61%
4. Reduction in Stated Capital
The resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares of the Company by $6 billion was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
237,809,369
|
97.70%
|
5,598,556
|
2.30%
5. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation, the full text of which is set forth in the Information Circular, was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
213,091,322
|
87.54%
|
30,336,579
|
12.46%
The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its governance practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com.
Crescent Point is a leading North American light oil producer, driven to enhance shareholder returns by cost-effectively developing a focused asset base in a responsible and sustainable manner.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or
Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1
Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.
SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.
