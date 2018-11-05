Cresco Labs Appoints Key Executives And Accelerates Growth Ahead Of Expected Public Listing

"At Cresco we are celebrating the hiring of 350 full-time employees since our launch in 2016, with 300 hired over the past year. Our workforce is comprised of terrific talent and expertise from the marketing and sales, commercial agricultural, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and consumer packaged goods industries," said Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder Charlie Bachtell.

Recent additions to the Cresco team include professionals in the areas of design and marketing, product development, manufacturing, finance, and market development. Newly hired additions include:

, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Commercialization, brings to Cresco Labs more than 20 years of leadership in product innovation and manufacturing operations for the professional food service industry. West joins from Lifeway Foods, the nation's largest producer of dairy-based kefir. Prior to Lifeway Foods, he was regional director of Starbucks in . Brenna Albert , Vice President and Controller, a seasoned director of SEC reporting, technical accounting and policy, and corporate accounting and project management, was formerly with Cushman & Wakefield, with previous accounting and finance roles at global Fortune 500 companies. She has a proven track record of building world-class teams and processes for an organization making the transition from a private to a public company.

, VP of New Market Integration, is a fifteen-year veteran of government relations and grassroots campaigns making medical cannabis available to patients across the country. Most recently she helped draft legislation for multiple states, successfully applied and won licenses in and , and carried out the launch of operations in several markets. Emily Tupy , Senior Counsel, is an attorney with multi-faceted experience in complex, highly regulated industries, bringing a proven background in risk management and emerging legal compliance. Most recently she was a compliance leader with BMO Financial Group.

"I am proud of the accomplishments every employee has made to our evolution as a company to date. I also welcome the newest members to a team energized to continue our track record of growth and further foster our deep commitment to compliance, control, efficiency and product performance in the medicinal and adult use cannabis markets," Bachtell concluded.

About Cresco Labs, LLC:

Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leader in elevating the U.S. cannabis industry through experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis with operations in six states (Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California and Arizona), the company focuses on entering markets with outsized demand potential, significant supply constraints and high barriers to entry. Its unparalleled speed-to-market — seven months from license to market — gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco's proven ability to execute is complemented by a well-defined brand strategy that is tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.

SOURCE Cresco Labs

