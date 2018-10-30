Cresco Labs Celebrates Pilot Harvest And Flagship Cannabis Product Rollout In California

"This first harvest in California is an exciting milestone for our company and great news for the California adult-use market that favors premium, hand-selected strains of connoisseur-quality cannabis," said Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder Charlie Bachtell. "We are offering the highest quality extract products certified according to the most stringent testing thresholds required in medical cannabis markets to ensure complete product safety. Our flagship offering from Central California introduces four top quality strains with dozens more currently being selected and under development."

Cresco Labs' testing process couples in-house protocols combined with certified laboratory testing. Flowers, concentrates and/or edible products are market ready only if the following four testing parameters meet or exceed established thresholds: total cannabinoid potency analysis, visual contaminant, pesticide residue and microbial contamination. In early 2019, Cresco plans to roll out its full suite of consistently dosed products in the California market including flower, edibles, vape pens/cartridges and multiple forms of extracts under the brand names of Cresco, Remedi, Reserve and Mindy's Edibles, an infused edible line with James Beard Award-Winning Chef Mindy Segal.

About Cresco Labs, LLC:

Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leader in elevating the US cannabis industry through experienced management, access to capital and a proven growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis with operations in six states (IL, OH, PA, NV, CA and AZ), the company focuses on entering markets with outsized demand potential, significant supply constraints and high barriers to entry. Its unparalleled speed-to-market—seven months from breaking ground to delivering products to customers—gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco's proven ability to execute is complemented by a well-defined brand strategy that is tailored to different consumer profiles, ranging from medicinal, upscale, lifestyle, and culinary-backed edibles by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.

