Cresco Labs Debuts Deliciously DosedTM Chocolates from its Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles Brand for the Illinois Recreational Cannabis Market

"As the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in both the industry and Illinois, we continue to expand the reach of our House of Brands and diversified offerings to appeal to all consumers who have different preferences and needs," said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. "It has been such a pleasure to see our Mindy's brand grow in the last year and delight more consumers not only in Illinois, but also in California, Michigan and Massachusetts."

Mindy Segal is Illinois' original cannabis chef and the creative force behind her namesake line of artisanal edibles. A big difference between Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles and other edible products in the market is their decadently delicious taste, featuring iconic flavor combinations and distinctive, premium ingredients. In addition, each product is precisely dosed to provide cannabis consumers with confidence to experiment with different flavors and textures.

With a reputation as a renowned pastry chef and restaurant owner, Segal has taken her unmatched attention to detail and quality to the production of cannabis-infused Chocolates. Additional details on the newly available Chocolates line:

Milk Chocolate & Peanut Brittle – A blend of two milk chocolates, each with a distinct flavor note, accented with smooth peanut butter and crunchy peanut brittle. 100 mg THC bar with 10 breakable, 10 mg pieces.

Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham – Caramelized white chocolate nestled with crunchy graham crackers and mini marshmallows. 100 mg 1:1 CBD/THC bar with 10 breakable, 10 mg pieces.

Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee – Two dark chocolates and a touch of milk chocolate with smoked almonds, crunchy toffee and smooth caramel. 100 mg THC bar with 10 breakable, 10 mg pieces.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark – A limited-time only offering available for the 2020 holiday season while supplies last, delivers a blend of rich, luscious dark milk chocolate with smooth white chocolate ganache drizzle, topped with crushed peppermints. 100 mg THC bar with 10 breakable, 10 mg pieces.

In Illinois, the Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles suite of products includes 2 mg and 5 mg Gummies available in six flavors and now Chocolates. The brand plans to expand its offerings to include Taffy soon.

Chocolates from Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles are the latest product offerings to enter Cresco Labs' Illinois market this year, following the recent launch and availability of Wonder Wellness Co. and Wonder Minis. Cresco Labs' House of Brands is available in the state for medical patients and customers, and products include the following: Cresco premium flower, pre-rolled joints, live resin concentrates and liquid live resin vape cartridges; Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles gummies and chocolates; Remedi capsules, Rick Simpson (RSO) syringes and tinctures; High Supply flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolled joints, vape pens and live vape cartridges; Good News pre-rolled shorties, gummies and vape pens; and Wonder Wellness Co. Wonder Minis.

Cresco's Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles brand is available in California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Michigan. For more information, please visit mindysedibles.com.

