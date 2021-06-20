Cresol Market: APAC to Offer Maximum Regional Opportunities for Vendors

The cresol market is expected to grow by USD 156.17 million during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 4%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios

Cresol Market: Growing end-use applications to drive growth

As per Technavio, the increased use in BHT production will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Cresol Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cresol market by Product (P cresol, O cresol, and M cresol) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

APAC will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025, owing to which the region should offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for cresol in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

