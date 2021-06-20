Cresol Market: APAC to Offer Maximum Regional Opportunities for Vendors
Growing End-Use Applications to Boost Growth in the Materials Industry | Technavio
Jun 20, 2021, 05:25 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The cresol market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The cresol market is expected to grow by USD 156.17 million during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 4%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.
The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios
Download Technavio's Analysis on Market characteristics: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40535
Cresol Market: Growing end-use applications to drive growth
As per Technavio, the increased use in BHT production will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cresol-market-industry-analysis
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Aroma Chemicals Market by Chemical Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Adsorbent Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Natural Surfactants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Cresol Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the cresol market by Product (P cresol, O cresol, and M cresol) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
APAC will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025, owing to which the region should offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for cresol in the region.
Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase
Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40535
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40535
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40535&type=sample&src=report&utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=t-25.v.3_wk25_001_rfs2_Cre&utm_content=IRTNTR40535
Share this article