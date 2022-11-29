Cresset Partners Hires Shari Young Lewis as Managing Director, Private Funds Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Partners announced today that it has hired Shari Young Lewis as Managing Director, Private Funds Group. She will focus on private equity funds and co-investments across buyout, platform buy-and-build, and other control-oriented strategies.

Shari Young Lewis, Cresset Partners

Lewis brings more than 20 years of experience building private equity investment programs for institutional investors. Most recently she was a partner in the private equity practice at Aon Investments, where she focused on buyout, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, and infrastructure investments. She also managed and advised institutional investors on launching and scaling private market investment programs. Prior to joining Aon, Lewis had extensive principal investing and investment banking experience.

"I am honored to be joining such a talented and experienced team. Cresset Partners has quickly become a leader in the private funds space, and I look forward to contributing to that growth," Lewis said.

Lewis resides in Chicago and is an Advisory Council Member of the Illinois Growth and Innovation Fund. She is also on the Midwest Steering Committee for the Women's Association of Venture and Equity, is an active member of the Private Equity Women's Investor Network, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Little Giraffe Foundation.

In June of 2022, Cresset Partners named Kevin O'Donnell Executive Managing Director of its Private Funds Group, encompassing private equity, private credit, and venture capital. O'Donnell leads Cresset's platform for global private investing in external funds, co-investments and related opportunities, in partnership with leading third-party private asset managers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shari to the Cresset Partners team. She embodies our commitment to bring investors exclusive, fee-efficient private market opportunities typically reserved for the largest institutions," O'Donnell said.

About Cresset Partners

Cresset Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing its investors with direct access to investment opportunities in private companies, real estate, private credit, private equity secondaries, and venture capital. We focus on building outstanding, lasting partnerships by investing long-term capital, resources, and expertise to create sustainable value. We believe that long-term investing creates better alignment and reduces risk and inefficiencies, leading to better outcomes for all shareholders. Cresset Partners was founded in 2018 and has more than $2.4 billion in commitments across real estate, private equity, private credit, and venture capital. Learn more at https://cressetpartners.com.

