Crest Insurance Group Continues Rapid Expansion, Completing 13 Acquisitions in the Past Year

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest Insurance Group ("Crest" or the "Company"), one of the country's fastest growing insurance brokerage firms, announced today that it completed the acquisition of four insurance brokerages in December 2021. Recent acquisitions have added a number of knowledgeable, service-oriented brokers, extended Crest's capabilities in a number of niche coverage markets, including auto dealer and fine arts product lines, and have added new offices to serve customers in and around Cottonwood, AZ, Denver, CO, Longmont, CO, Laramie, WY and Rawlins, WY. These acquisitions bring the total number completed by Crest in the past year to 13, including nine new office locations in the Company's Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new partners into the Crest family as we strengthen our position as the Southwest/Intermountain West's premier insurance agency" said Cody Ritchie, CEO of Crest. Jon Addy, Crest's Chief Financial Officer, added, "2021 was an exciting year for Crest as we accelerated our acquisitive growth strategy. We look forward to continuing our strong momentum into 2022."

Crest continues to actively seek out quality partners to strengthen and broaden its service offering. The Company's growth strategy focuses on partnership with agencies that share a common culture rooted in hard work, community involvement and competitive spirit. For more information on Crest's approach and partnership opportunities, please visit www.jointeamcrest.com.

About Crest Insurance Group

Founded in 2010, Crest is an excellence driven full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides property & casualty and employee benefits insurance solutions nationwide. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Crest has 16 offices across Arizona, Colorado, California and Wyoming. More information can be found at www.crestins.com.

