Cresta Announces Appointment of Michael Parker as Chief Marketing Officer

A seasoned and successful entrepreneur, Parker has over 20 years of experience in high-tech marketing. Most recently, he was CMO at Armis, the leader in agentless device security. He launched Armis from stealth in 2017 to become the award-winning leader in the IoT, OT, IoMT security space with a $2B valuation. Before that, he was CEO and Co-Founder of Zamurai, an enterprise collaboration solution which was acquired by LogMeIn in 2014. Prior to that, he worked at Symantec running enterprise marketing and driving product marketing for its $800M backup product line.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team as a marketer and leader. He has been a pioneer in creative new tools and approaches. We are excited for his work to further accelerate our growth and expansion to new products and verticals to build Cresta into an enduring company" said Zayd Enam, CEO at Cresta.

Cresta's Expertise AI drives a clear ROI for contact centers, sales, and service organizations. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, including those who have seen more than a 25% improvement in conversion rate, 20% improvement in NPS, and millions of dollars in additional annual revenue in a matter of months.

"Even with all the technology at our disposal, people still want to engage with people. And that's where Cresta excels," said Parker, the new CMO. "Cresta drives a much richer human-to-human interaction - via chat or voice. It's so rare to find a solution that not only improves that customer interaction, but simultaneously makes it more efficient and increases revenue. It's a really exciting time to be joining this team and advancing Cresta's mission of enabling everyone to be 100x as effective at work."

Parker will be based in Cresta's San Francisco office.

ABOUT CRESTA

Cresta makes business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential. Cresta is bringing together world-renowned AI thought-leaders, engineers, and investors to create market-ready AI solutions capable of transforming sales and service productivity in weeks. Cresta has driven hundreds-of-millions of dollars in incremental revenue for its clients and is backed by world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, and Sequoia Capital. For more information, please visit: https://www.cresta.com .

CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Cresta

Related Links

cresta.com

