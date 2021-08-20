Cresta Recognized for Real-Time Coaching in Independent Research Firm's New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the Real-Time Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, today announced it has been recognized in the Real-Time Coaching and management functionality segment in Forrester's New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 report. The report provides an overview of conversation intelligence providers, evaluated based on maturity, to allow B2B sales organizations to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the conversation intelligence market and to inform their technology acquisition strategies. We believe Cresta's inclusion is further validation of the company's mission to make business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential.

According to the report , firms advanced in becoming an insights-driven business were seven times more likely than beginners to report a 20% revenue growth rate or higher for 2019.

Cresta brings together world-renowned AI talent to create a real-time coaching and management solution which transforms sales and service productivity in as little as weeks after deployment. It enables customers such as Intuit, Cox Communications, and Porsche, to realize a 20% improvement in conversion rate, 25% greater average order value, and millions of dollars in additional annual revenue.

"We are proud to be recognized in the real-time coaching and management functionality segment in Forrester's New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 report. Our progress this year demonstrates our commitment to creating technology that delivers live chat and voice solutions to assist agents," said Zayd Enam, CEO and co-founder of Cresta. "We have even more in development that will allow us to help our partners improve their customers' experience."

"Thirty percent of sales leaders plan to invest in automation tools that make recommendations to sellers for actions to take with a buyer or in support of a buyer and 20% will invest in tools that recommend coaching actions to first-line managers," the report states. "Clients that leverage conversation intelligence can expect improved visibility into buyers' and sellers' activities, reduced seller admin time, and improved coaching insights."

According to the New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 report, voice interactions between buyers and sellers represent the largest set of interactions that can be captured through conversation intelligence. Companies looking to be insights driven will not succeed if they don't integrate voice and video conversation data into their analytics models.

This recognition comes on the coattails of Cresta's Summer '21 Release designed to improve customer experience and deliver the real-time expertise needed to improve customer experience, along with its placement on the Forbes AI 50 2021 List , and Business Insiders Most Promising Startups of 2021 list.

