Crestcom Offers First-Ever International Alumni Leadership Summit: Reimagine Your Tomorrow

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestcom International, LLC, is excited to announce the first virtual Crestcom Alumni Leadership Summit, Reimagine Your Tomorrow. It will take place over three days during May, and will feature renowned leadership experts, award-winning consultants, best-selling authors and Crestcom video faculty members, including Simon Bailey, Mark Sanborn, Andy Bounds, Marilyn Sherman, Shep Hyken, Steve Shapiro, Kathleen Quinn Votaw, Colleen Stanley, and Steve Farber.

Registration is open to all alumni of Crestcom's flagship 12-month leadership program, Bullet Proof Manager, or "BPM" and their guests. During the last 30 years, over one million leaders have enhanced their skills through participation in Crestcom's programs. Crestcom is excited to connect with our alumni from all over the world in a virtual summit for the first time. As part of our Crestcom Cares Initiative launched in response to COVID-19, we are also encouraging alumni to invite a guest to join them for this exclusive event.

"Strong leadership is more critical now than ever and will define the organizations that not only survive but also thrive after this global pandemic. Crestcom strives to make the world a better place by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. We are excited about this opportunity to further serve our alumni as they take on the challenges of this historic time," said Tammy Berberick, CEO of Crestcom International.

Each day of the Reimagine Your Tomorrow Summit will feature three different experts sharing their insight on the topics that will be essential for leading through the coming months and years: Innovate Your Vision, Influence with Impact, and Execute for Results. Crestcom alumni interested in registering for Reimagine Your Tomorrow, should contact their local representative or go to crestcom.com for details.

About Crestcom : Crestcom International, LLC. is an international leadership development organization, training more than one million leaders for 25,000 businesses in over 60 countries across the globe. Crestcom achieves this through a blend of live or virtual-facilitated, multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences. Crestcom implements action plans and accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas. For more information, please contact your local Crestcom representative found on Crestcom.com.

SOURCE Crestcom International, LLC

Related Links

http://www.Crestcom.com

