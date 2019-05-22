Crestline Investors Hires Michael Aingorn as Managing Director

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc. ("Crestline"), an institutional alternative asset manager, today announced that Michael Aingorn joins the firm as a Managing Director, based in New York. Aingorn will report to Keith Williams, Managing Partner – Credit Strategies.

"As the private credit industry continues to grow in scope and scale, we believe it is important to provide our clients the flexibility to take advantage of both liquid and illiquid opportunities. Michael will spearhead Crestline's efforts to invest in liquid credit through our Opportunistic mandates. We are very excited for him to complement our existing private capital strategies," said Williams.

Aingorn was previously a Partner at American Industrial Partners, where he helped launch the firm's credit opportunities strategy focused on investing in North American-based middle-market industrial companies. Prior to AIP, he was a Portfolio Manager at BTG Pactual investing in leveraged loans and special situations in the United States and Europe. In addition, Aingorn has also held senior credit and special situation investing roles at Plainfield Asset Management and Karsch Capital Management. He earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and his B.S. in Finance and Marketing from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

"I have known the Crestline team for some time and am impressed with the private credit platform they have built and look forward to working closely with their seasoned team of professionals to expand into liquid markets," said Aingorn.

