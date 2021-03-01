Crestline Named Fund Financier of the Year by Private Debt Investor

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc., an institutional alternative asset manager, today announced that its Fund Liquidity Solutions ("Crestline FLS") team was recognized as the 2020 Fund Financier of the Year in the Americas by Private Debt Investor magazine.

These awards acknowledge leaders across an array of categories and are the culmination of a broad-based voting process among industry participants, including peers and institutional investors. Amit Mahajan and David Philipp, Managing Directors and Co-Heads of the Crestline FLS team accepted the award on behalf of the Crestline FLS team at a virtual ceremony on March 1, 2021.

"We are honored to be recognized by Private Debt Investor magazine and appreciate the continued support from our investors, sponsors and borrowers and other industry partners," said Philipp. "This award reflects the numerous contributions and unwavering commitment by our team to provide bespoke financing solutions to mature private equity funds."

"We are very proud to be able to partner with a growing number of financial sponsors and help them address liquidity needs at the fund and portfolio company levels," said Mahajan.

Throughout 2020, the Crestline FLS team used a variety of structures to expand its global portfolio of custom financing and capital solutions which allowed financial sponsors to support, grow and protect underling portfolio companies and provide liquidity to investors. For more information, please contact Dave Philipp, [email protected] or Amit Mahajan, [email protected] .

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in opportunistic and credit investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in London, New York City, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com .

The selection of Crestline to receive this award was based in part on subjective criteria and may not be representative of any given client's experience. This financial promotion is issued by Crestline Management, LP and Crestline Europe, LLP (together "Crestline"). Crestline Europe, LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Past results are not indicative of future performance. This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities of any entity, investment product or investment advisory service.

