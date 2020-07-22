Crestmark and US Equity Funding Expand Lease Financing Relationship with BioHiTech to Include the Altapure AP-4™ High-Level Disinfecting System

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, announced today that the Company has expanded its financing relationship with Crestmark, a division of MetaBank, N.A., a leading business-to-business lender, and US Equity Funding, a full service commercial financing firm, to begin offering equipment lease financing for the Altapure AP-4™ high-level disinfecting system.

The lease financing through Crestmark and US Equity Funding will make the implementation of this technology more affordable to potential customers in the markets BioHiTech services including healthcare, hospitality, and education. Financing will only be offered for customer contract applications that receive business credit approval from either leasing company. Crestmark and US Equity Funding currently offer BioHiTech customers lease financing options for approved Revolution Series Digester rental contract applications.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Crestmark and US Equity Funding for our new disinfecting distribution business," stated Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech Global. "We believe this technology is the most effective solution for achieving high-level disinfection of areas such as infirmaries, guest or patient rooms, classrooms, and small common spaces as part of any post-COVID safety protocol. And now, with this equipment lease financing in place, it can be a much more affordable option for helping businesses maintain a healthy and safe environment for their employees and customers."

John C. McBride, Senior Vice President of US Equity Funding stated, "We look forward to helping BioHiTech expand its business in this important area. COVID-19 has had a severe impact on economic activity in this country and we are happy to use our collective expertise to facilitate prompt, transparent financing to help organizations address the new safety and health issues resulting from this pandemic as they get back to business."

About the Altapure AP-4™

The Altapure AP-4™ is an enhanced, automated and touchless high-level disinfection sub-micron aerosol system launched in 2017, providing a safe process and rapid kill of spores, viruses, and vegetative bacteria, such as but not limited to: COVID-19, Acinetobacter baumanii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, VRE, MRSA, Bacillus atrophaeus, Geobacillus stearothermophilus, Polio virus, , C. auris and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). Extensive research and development alongside Harris Corporation, formerly ITT Exelis, a top-tier global aerospace, defense, and information solutions company, resulted in the creation of a very unique and patented aerosol generation technology that when coupled with the liquid agent Altacare®, a reagent grade peracetic acid solution, yields rapid and unparalleled results for high level disinfection. Altapure is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and processes in the marketplace that are safe to use and are environmentally friendly. All of Altapure's products are engineered, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S.

About Crestmark

Crestmark provides innovative financial solutions for businesses nationwide. Financing solutions include asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, term loans, factoring, machinery/equipment financing and equipment leasing. Crestmark has extensive experience in helping many industries including transportation, manufacturing, staffing, petrochemical, renewable energy, government contractors, hospitality/hotels, insurance agencies, and technology hardware/software. Crestmark, a division of MetaBank®, N.A., is headquartered in Michigan, with additional offices in California, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Illinois; representatives nationwide; and a Canadian foreign representative office. www.crestmark.com

About US Equity Funding, LLC

US Equity Funding, a Boston based company, is a full service commercial financing firm that provides lending, leasing and advisory services to small and middle market businesses. The company offers unparalleled expertise in the commercial finance industry and brings over 100 years of combined experience in the market-place, providing in-depth knowledge relative to all aspects of commercial financing. The company's knowledge and expertise in this field facilitates customized financing solutions.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our cost-effective technology solutions include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to lower disposal costs while having a positive impact on the environment. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

