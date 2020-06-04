Crestone Capital Welcomes Kiley Baker to Its Executive Team

"Kiley will be a valuable contributor on our client advisory team. In her role, Kiley will lead initiatives that will continue the growth of the firm while providing the best solutions to meet clients' unique financial and personal objectives," Kramer added.

As Executive Director of Client Advisory, Baker will serve as a trusted advisor to ultra-high net worth entrepreneurs and will help Crestone continue cultivating lasting relationships with new and existing clients.

"I am honored to join the Crestone team. Crestone has assembled an incredible group of talented professionals dedicated to serving an entrepreneurial client base," said Baker. "It is a firm led by purpose – to make a positive, meaningful impact on everyone Crestone touches. I look forward to contributing to the collective network, helping Crestone better serve their clients and in turn allowing clients to invest their time and energy into what matters the most to them in life."

Baker earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin and received her Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She brings significant wealth management experience to Crestone, including her most recent role as an Executive Director with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Denver and New York City, where she was responsible for providing customized wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth families, primarily in the healthcare and life sciences, technology and natural products sectors.

About Crestone Capital, LLC

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their unique legacy. With more than 25 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

