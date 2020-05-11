Crestview Recovery is Now In-Network with Moda Health

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During our current substance abuse epidemic, having access to high-quality care is more important than ever. Crestview Recovery is excited to announce that they are now in-network with Moda Health, an insurance provider offering a variety of affordable health plans to the Pacific Northwest. Paying for addiction treatment should not be a barrier to success. By expanding the number of insurance providers they work with, they will be able to help more individuals in Oregon, Washington, and beyond recover from addiction. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crestview is providing care to all who need it through their telehealth intensive outpatient treatment program. Through telehealth, extra safety precautions, and a new partnership with Moda Health, Crestview remains committed to serving its clients with excellence.

Moda Health offers quality coverage in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. They are dedicated to providing affordable plans with the flexibility you need to stay healthy. As part of their commitment to helping everyone access the care they need, they're working with Crestview Recovery to give their members access to effective addiction treatment programs.

Partnering with Moda Health allows Crestview to offer addiction treatment programs to more people in the Pacific Northwest. Their goal is to help everyone possible overcome addiction and lead fulfilling lives in recovery. Crestview Recovery will work with Moda Health to get their clients the coverage they need to recover.

About Crestview Recovery:

Crestview is a premier drug rehab in the Pacific Northwest. They offer intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization programs, and outpatient programs to help those struggling with substance abuse recover and begin to transform their lives. Find out more about their addiction treatment programs by visiting their website at https://www.crestviewrecovery.com/ .

