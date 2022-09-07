CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. announces its results for FY 2022, ended June 30, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

We concluded a regional agricultural campaign with very good results, motivated by an active demand for grains, high commodity prices, mixed weather conditions and a more dynamic real estate market, mainly in Brazil . We planted 254,000 hectares and reached a grain production of 800,000 tons.

. We planted 254,000 hectares and reached a grain production of 800,000 tons. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 47,739 million in fiscal year 2022, ARS 19,054 million from the agricultural business and ARS 28,685 million from the urban property and investment business, increasing 10% compared to fiscal year 2021.

in fiscal year 2022, from the agricultural business and from the urban property and investment business, increasing 10% compared to fiscal year 2021. The net result for fiscal year 2022 was a gain of ARS 63,000 million , compared to a loss of ARS 40,179 in the previous fiscal year.

, compared to a loss of in the previous fiscal year. During the fiscal year, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 336.0 million .

and a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for . Regarding the urban business, in December 2021 , it was concluded the merger between IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties that has an effective date of July 1, 2021 . CRESUD's current stake in IRSA is 53.9%.

, it was concluded the merger between IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties that has an effective date of . CRESUD's current stake in IRSA is 53.9%. In financial matters, we issued debt in the local market for USD 125.6 million and subsequently, we completed the exchange of the Series XXIII Notes for USD 113 million within the framework of the Resolution of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, reaching an acceptance of 86.7%.

and subsequently, we completed the exchange of the Series XXIII Notes for within the framework of the Resolution of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, reaching an acceptance of 86.7%. Subsequently, we launched a share repurchase plan for up to ARS 1,000 million , which to date has registered an advance of 99%.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2022 ended June 30, 2022

Income Statement 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Agricultural Business Revenue 64,408 48,813 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 22,962 26,533 Urban Properties Revenues 25,593 16,585 Urban Properties Gross Profit 20,243 10,931 Consolidated Gross Profit 42,463 36,824 Consolidated Profit from Operations 43,229 16,274 (Loss) / Profit for the Period 63,000 (40,179)





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 37,088 (20,611) Non-Controlling interest 25,912 (19,568)





EPS (Basic) 62.86 (39.11) EPS (Diluted) 53.36 (39.11)





Balance Sheet 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 Current Assets 112,988 114,757 Non-Current Assets 416,239 441,426 Total Assets 529,227 556,183 Current Liabilities 147,579 115,488 Non-Current Liabilities 174,859 267,049 Total Liabilities 322,438 382,537 Non-Controlling Interest 124,486 120,441 Shareholders' Equity 206,789 173,646

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/87407524925?pwd=aUc1MUxCOW5IRFJTc3BkTlViMCtodz09

Webinar ID: 874 0752 4925

Password: 164473

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688

Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.