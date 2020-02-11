Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A announces results for the six-month period of FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, today announces results for the six-month period of FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net result for the first half of fiscal year 2020 recorded a gain of ARS 1,673 million compared to a loss of ARS 8,627 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019 mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentine business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav- Yam, due to the loss of control, in the Israel business center through IRSA, offset among other effects, by the loss from exchange rate differences in Argentina .

compared to a loss of in the same period of fiscal year 2019 mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentine business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav- Yam, due to the loss of control, in the business center through IRSA, offset among other effects, by the loss from exchange rate differences in . Net result attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a loss of ARS 4,746 million compared to a loss of ARS 6,027 million in the first half of 2019.

compared to a loss of in the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 14,227 million , of which ARS 2,601 million come from the agricultural business due to higher productive results of sugarcane activity offset by lower results from farmland sales and ARS 11,626 million come from the urban properties and investments business (IRSA).

, of which come from the agricultural business due to higher productive results of sugarcane activity offset by lower results from farmland sales and come from the urban properties and investments business (IRSA). A 2020 campaign with good weather conditions is projected in the region in which we expect to plant approximately 269,000 ha.

On November 14 , the company has distributed among its shareholders 13,000,000 treasury shares, representing 2.6% of the share capital.

, the company has distributed among its shareholders 13,000,000 treasury shares, representing 2.6% of the share capital. As a subsequent event, our subsidiary Brasilagro has concluded the merge transaction with Agrifirma, adding 28,930 hectares to its portfolio.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019

Income Statement 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Agricultural Business Revenue 12,821 8,403 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 3,506 2,004 Urban Properties Revenues 41,298 28,020 Urban Properties Gross Profit 16,422 15,041 Consolidated Gross Profit 19,797 16,931 Consolidated Profit from Operations 8,951 -2,329 Profit / (Loss) For the Period 1,673 -8,627





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders -4,746 -6,027 Non-Controlling interest 6,419 -2,600





EPS (Basic) -9.69 -12.40 EPS (Diluted) -9.69 -12.40





Balance Sheet 12/31/2019 06/30/2019 Current Assets 193,970 192,579 Non-Current Assets 354,597 446,572 Total Assets 548,567 639,151 Current Liabilities 132,795 112,737 Non-Current Liabilities 332,132 414,434 Total Liabilities 464,927 527,171 Non-Controlling Interest 68,689 90,817 Shareholders' Equity 83,640 111,980

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

If you would like to participate, please call:

United States: 1-844-686-3840

International: 1-412-317-6377

ID# CRESUD

To access the webcast, click on the link below:

http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=60566103-4c67-48bc-8da2-fbe4c63b5c31

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

ir@cresud.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Related Links

http://www.cresud.com.ar

