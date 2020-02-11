Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A announces results for the six-month period of FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019

News provided by

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Feb 11, 2020, 19:39 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company,  today announces results for the six-month period of FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net result for the first half of fiscal year 2020 recorded a gain of ARS 1,673 million compared to a loss of ARS 8,627 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019 mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentine business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav- Yam, due to the loss of control, in the Israel business center through IRSA, offset among other effects, by the loss from exchange rate differences in Argentina.
  • Net result attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a loss of ARS 4,746 million compared to a loss of ARS 6,027 million in the first half of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 14,227 million, of which ARS 2,601 million come from the agricultural business due to higher productive results of sugarcane activity offset by lower results from farmland sales and ARS 11,626 million come from the urban properties and investments business (IRSA).
  • A 2020 campaign with good weather conditions is projected in the region in which we expect to plant approximately 269,000 ha.
  • On November 14, the company has distributed among its shareholders 13,000,000 treasury shares, representing 2.6% of the share capital.
  • As a subsequent event, our subsidiary Brasilagro has concluded the merge transaction with Agrifirma, adding 28,930 hectares to its portfolio.

                                     Financial Highlights
                            (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 
                      6M FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019

Income Statement

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Agricultural Business Revenue

12,821

8,403

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

3,506

2,004

Urban Properties Revenues

41,298

28,020

Urban Properties Gross Profit

16,422

15,041

Consolidated Gross Profit

19,797

16,931

Consolidated Profit from Operations

8,951

-2,329

Profit / (Loss) For the Period

1,673

-8,627



Attributable to:

Cresud's Shareholders

-4,746

-6,027

Non-Controlling interest

6,419

-2,600



EPS (Basic)

-9.69

-12.40

EPS (Diluted)

-9.69

-12.40



Balance Sheet

12/31/2019

06/30/2019

Current Assets

193,970

192,579

Non-Current Assets

354,597

446,572

Total Assets

548,567

639,151

Current Liabilities

132,795

112,737

Non-Current Liabilities

332,132

414,434

Total Liabilities

464,927

527,171

Non-Controlling Interest

68,689

90,817

Shareholders' Equity

83,640

111,980

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

If you would like to participate, please call:
United States: 1-844-686-3840
International: 1-412-317-6377
ID# CRESUD

To access the webcast, click on the link below:
http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=60566103-4c67-48bc-8da2-fbe4c63b5c31

Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en 
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
ir@cresud.com.ar 
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Related Links

http://www.cresud.com.ar

You just read:

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A announces results for the six-month period of FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019

News provided by

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Feb 11, 2020, 19:39 ET