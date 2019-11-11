Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Announces Results for the three-month period of Fiscal Year 2020 ended September 30, 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), today announces results for the three-month period of FY 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 recorded a gain of ARS 6,942 million compared to a gain of ARS 5,377 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2019 mainly explained by the result from the loss of control and deconsolidation of the company Gav- Yam in the Israel business center through IRSA.





compared to a gain of in the same quarter of fiscal year 2019 mainly explained by the result from the loss of control and deconsolidation of the company Gav- Yam in the business center through IRSA. Net result attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a loss of ARS 2,335 million compared to a gain of ARS 919 million in the first quarter of 2019.





compared to a gain of in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 6,811 million , of which ARS 1,273 million come from the agricultural business due to higher productive results of sugarcane and cattle activity offset by lower results from farmland sales and ARS 5,538 million come from the urban properties and investments business (IRSA).





, of which come from the agricultural business due to higher productive results of sugarcane and cattle activity offset by lower results from farmland sales and come from the urban properties and investments business (IRSA). A 2020 campaign with good weather conditions is projected in the region in which we expect to plant approximately 268,000 ha.





Regarding farmland sales, our subsidiary Brasilagro has completed a partial sale of 1,134 hectares of its Jatobá farm (Jaborandi - Bahía) for an amount of BRL 22.7 million .





. On October 30 , our Shareholders' Meeting has approved a distribution among its shareholders of 13,000,000 treasury shares, representing 2.6% of the share capital.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2020 ended September 30, 2019

Income Statement 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Agricultural Business Revenue 6,394 3,903 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 1,622 1,261 Urban Properties Revenues 17,971 15,640 Urban Properties Gross Profit 6,873 5,896 Consolidated Gross Profit 8,495 7,157 Consolidated Profit from Operations 12,821 14,562 Profit / (Loss) For the Period 6,942 5,377





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders (2,335) 919 Non-Controlling interest 9,277 4,458





EPS (Basic) (4.80) 1.917 EPS (Diluted) (4.80) 1.830





Balance Sheet 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 Current Assets 178,473 172,237 Non-Current Assets 382,356 399,402 Total Assets 560,829 571,639 Current Liabilities 120,118 100,828 Non Current Liabilities 355,764 370,659 Total Liabilities 475,882 471,487 Non-Controlling Interest 68,383 81,224 Shareholders' Equity 84,947 100,152

Cresud is a leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries. Cresud's business model focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of properties having attractive prospects for agricultural production and/or value appreciation and the selective disposition of such properties where appreciation has been realized. The company is also involved in farming activity, through crops and cattle production in the region.

Additionally, Cresud owns a 62.34% stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A., Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. Also owns 3 premium hotels in Argentina, a huge landbank for future developments, 29,91% of Banco Hipotecario and some international investments, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 82.31% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

A longer version of this press release with detailed information is available on the web site: http://www.cresud.com.ar.

CRESUD cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

If you would like to participate, please call:

United States: 1-844-686-3840

International: 1-412-317-6377

ID# CRESUD

To access the webcast, click on the link below:

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=1c7d1324-260e-4a0f-bc3d-d80ff0941cac

Investor Relations Department.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

ir@cresud.com.ar

www.cresud.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Related Links

http://www.cresud.com.ar

