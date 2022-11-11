Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2023 ended September 30, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 registered a profit of ARS 5,233 million compared to ARS 5,195 million in the same period of 2022.

The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 7,955 million , 14.3% lower than the same period in 2022. The adjusted EBITDA of the agribusiness segments was ARS 2,808 million , 57.3% lower than the first quarter of the previous year, mainly explained by lower production results from the sugarcane activity in Brazil .

The 2023 campaign is developing with sustained international commodity prices and good margins per hectare, despite the increase in costs and the Niña climate effect in the region. We expect to plant approximately 260,000 ha.

During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro acquired the Panamby farm of 10,800 hectares (5,400 productive hectares), located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil , for the sum of BRL 285.6 million and, after closing, completed the sale of a fraction of its Morotí field in Paraguay for the sum of USD 1.5 million .

During the period, we finalized the stock repurchase plan launched in the previous year. The company acquired 0.96% of the capital stock for the sum of ARS 990 million .

Since November 11, 2022 , the Company made available to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 3,100 million , equivalent to ARS 5.29 /share and ARS/ADS 52.86.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2023 ended September 30, 2022

Income Statement 09/30/2022 09/30/2021 Agricultural Business Revenue 18,320 23,574 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 2,290 5,736 Urban Properties Revenues 9,314 6,281 Urban Properties Gross Profit 7,463 4,915 Consolidated Gross Profit 9,588 10,454 Consolidated Loss from Operations (678) (5,059) Profit for the Period 5,233 5,195





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 3,471 3,734 Non-Controlling interest 1,762 1,461





EPS (Basic) 5.91 6.36 EPS (Diluted) 5.02 5.40





Balance Sheet 09/30/2022 06/30/2022 Current Assets 119,776 137,817 Non-Current Assets 504,266 507,713 Total Assets 624,042 645,530 Current Liabilities 131,154 180,011 Non-Current Liabilities 241,398 213,285 Total Liabilities 372,552 393,296 Non-Controlling Interest 149,376 151,844 Shareholders' Equity 251,490 252,234

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2022, was approximately USD 324 million. (59,216,513 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 5.47)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_liFlPLiVRBqH7SOa9zmr3Q

Webinar ID: 848 6010 3067

Password: 981915

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Investor Relations Department

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

