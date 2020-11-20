Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2021 ended September 30, 2020
Nov 20, 2020, 09:24 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 recorded a gain of ARS 7,526 million compared to ARS 9,492 million in the same period of 2020. The result from continuing operations recorded a gain of ARS 13,922 million mainly due to higher results from changes in the fair value of the investment properties from our subsidiary IRSA.
- The result of discontinued operations recorded a loss of ARS 6,396 million as a result of the deconsolidation of the investment in Israel since September 30, 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the reached ARS 5.811 million, 63.5% higher than in the same period of fiscal year 2020. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 2,244 and urban properties and investments business (IRSA) adjusted EBITDA was ARS 4,913 million.
- 2021 Campaign is developing with high international commodity prices and under "Niña" weather conditions from moderate to neutral. We expect to plant approximately 262,000 ha.
- As a subsequent event, we completed an exchange of the Class XXIV Notes for a nominal value of USD 73.6 million. The nominal value of the notes presented and accepted for exchange was approximately USD 65.1 million, which represents a 88.41% acceptance, through the participation of 1,098 orders.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
3M FY 2021 ended September 30, 2020
|
Income Statement
|
09/30/2020
|
09/30/2019
|
Agricultural Business Revenue
|
8,355
|
8,777
|
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
|
2,404
|
2,254
|
Urban Properties Revenues
|
1,219
|
3,613
|
Urban Properties Gross Profit
|
568
|
2,869
|
Consolidated Gross Profit
|
2,899
|
5,034
|
Consolidated Profit from Operations
|
24,269
|
15,705
|
Profit for the Period
|
7,526
|
9,492
|
Attributable to:
|
Cresud's Shareholders
|
2,893
|
(3,193)
|
Non-Controlling interest
|
4,633
|
12,685
|
EPS (Basic)
|
5.79
|
(6.57)
|
EPS (Diluted)
|
5.62
|
(6.57)
|
Balance Sheet
|
09/30/2020
|
06/30/2020
|
Current Assets
|
40,590
|
248,708
|
Non-Current Assets
|
226,304
|
490,817
|
Total Assets
|
266,894
|
739,525
|
Current Liabilities
|
67,362
|
186,092
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
106,850
|
421,928
|
Total Liabilities
|
174,212
|
608,020
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
61,207
|
104,419
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
92,682
|
131,505
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2021 Results Conference Call on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 02:00 PM Eastern Time / 04:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/87306808467?pwd=a0NPbi9qNXNzTmxHS1RpK1VmcHgxUT09
Webinar ID: 873 0680 8467
Password: 726457
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688
Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237
US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066
Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir
SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.