Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

The net result for the first semester of fiscal year 2021 recorded a loss of ARS 3,264 million compared to a gain of ARS 2,278 million in the same period of 2020. The result from continuing operations recorded a gain of ARS 3,856 million mainly due to higher results from changes in the fair value of the investment properties from our subsidiary IRSA and lower losses from net financial results.

As a subsequent event, we have sold our lands in Bolivia to our subsidiary Brasilagro for an amount of USD 30 million and subsequently, we subscribed 6.9 million shares within the framework of its capital increase for BRL 440 million , increasing our participation in Brasilagro, net of treasury shares, from 33.8% to 34.1%.

Income Statement 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Agricultural Business Revenue 15,795 17,455 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 4,348 4,773 Urban Properties Revenues 3,854 8,891 Urban Properties Gross Profit 2,432 7,013 Consolidated Gross Profit 6,597 11,613 Consolidated Profit from Operations 9,221 12,753 (Loss) / Profit for the Period (3,264) 2,278





Cresud's Shareholders (3,002) (6,461) Non-Controlling interest (262) 8,739





EPS (Basic) (6.01) (13.19) EPS (Diluted) (6.01) (13.19)





Balance Sheet 12/31/2020 06/30/2020 Current Assets 39,962 276,879 Non-Current Assets 233,520 546,412 Total Assets 273,482 823,291 Current Liabilities 67,894 207,172 Non-Current Liabilities 113,989 469,720 Total Liabilities 181,883 676,892 Non-Controlling Interest 61,584 116,246 Shareholders' Equity 91,599 146,399

