CREtelligent Joins CREW Network's CRE Pledge for Action to Advance Women and DEI in Commercial Real Estate

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CREtelligent (CREtelligent.com) is honored to announce we have joined CREW Network's CRE Pledge for Action, an industry-first, CEO-driven initiative to advance women and elevate actions that encourage greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the commercial real estate industry.

CREtelligent Board Member and Chief Administrative & Experience Officer Tobi Lutz joins more than 17 CEOs from leading commercial real estate (CRE) industry companies that have already made the commitment. By signing on, CREtelligent pledges to take action and be held accountable for implementing initiatives that advance women and DEI.

"We're proud to stand with CREW and commercial real estate leaders in making this pledge," said Lutz. "As a CREtelligent team, inclusion is one of our stated core values. For us this sets a path of encouraging, valuing, and embracing the diverse and collective experiences of each and every team member to be the best they can be. These are more than just words, this is who we are, how we collaborate with our teams, our customers, and what truly unlocks our full potential," said Lutz.

The pledge supports the advancement of women and other individuals in underrepresented groups including but not limited to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, ability, religion, and age. For more information on CREtelligent's pledge, findings and results from resent CREW Network surveys, and other program information, go to our webpage here.

About CREtelligent: CREtelligent offers Radius, a "one-stop" CRE property analytics platform that provides 24/7 access to commercial real estate due diligence report ordering and data insights from environmental, valuation, zoning, ESG, climate, hazard & prescreens. Due Diligence. Differently.

About CREW Network: CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. Learn more at www.crewnetwork.org.

