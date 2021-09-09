Crexi Announces Expanded Executive Team to Prepare for Accelerated Growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi , the commercial real estate (CRE) industry's fastest-growing marketplace, data, and technology platform, today announced the addition of Tim Laehy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Kris Cheh Beck as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). In response to Crexi's accelerated momentum and positive feedback from the CRE community, the company continues to add headcount, increasing its total number of employees by close to 40% in 2021.

Laehy brings over 20 years of extensive finance, operational and advisory experience to his new role as CFO. Encountering both public and private companies, Laehy has played an integral role in helping organizations scale for acquisition or IPO.

During his tenure as Interim CFO of Coinbase, Laehy built and managed their global financial operations and initiatives, dramatically scaling the business as it shifted from a startup to a mature organization, and growing the company's gross revenue by 60 times. Laehy spearheaded and established a global treasury function, and developed Coinbase's first comprehensive budgeting and reporting capabilities. Leveraging his previous experience, Laehy will focus his role at Crexi on building a finance function capable of bringing the company to the public markets. He will also establish business level controls to ensure accurate and timely financial reporting, develop and drive Crexi's strategic planning process, and help build a framework to improve operational effectiveness and decision-making.

"I'm thrilled to join the Crexi team as its first CFO," stated Laehy. "The world is going digital and Commercial Real Estate is next. Commercial real estate is one of the world's largest asset classes, currently illiquid, underserved, and not digitized. With its large community of users and industry leading technology, Crexi brings enhanced speed and efficacy to all commercial real estate transactions. Crexi is a game changer, and I'm excited to be able to contribute to its rapid growth as we create value and innovation for our customers, stakeholders, and employees."

Beck joins Crexi after spending almost two decades building legal functions from the ground up for several notable high-growth companies. Most recently, Beck was the Chief Legal Officer at United Capital, which was acquired by Goldman Sachs for $750 million in 2019. There she advised senior management in varying areas, ranging from intellectual property to business platform development to key corporate transactions. Drawing from her diverse experiences in technology, real estate and professional services, Beck will focus her efforts at Crexi on building a dynamic Legal Department that has a bias for action and aids growth through intelligent risk management that supports multiple revenues models.

"Being a part of Crexi is exciting, plain and simple," stated Beck. "Crexi is the company that is cracking the code on how the commercial real estate industry can adopt digital technology to expand the industry's market size and bring it into the next century."

Crexi's revenue grew by 300 percent in 2020, with expected 2021 revenue to surpass 150 percent. With this growth, Crexi is accounting for the infrastructure it needs to continue to scale, which includes increasing its headcount by close to 40% percent. Today, Crexi has 175 employees and has raised about $55 million since it was founded in 2014.

"We're thrilled to have Tim and Kris join our already impressive executive line-up," said Mike DeGiorgio, founder and CEO of Crexi. "We have extremely high goals and as we work to maintain the high growth we have been achieving, Tim and Kris's expertise will be paramount."

