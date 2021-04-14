Crexi Launches Mobile App, Offering On the Go Access to Commercial Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi , the commercial real estate (CRE) industry's fastest-growing marketplace, data, and technology platform, today announced its mobile app for iOS. Through Crexi's mobile app, CRE brokers, buyers, investors and others can discover commercial real estate properties for sale and lease and connect with brokers instantly.

The Crexi app makes it easy to keep up with the ever-changing commercial market while on the go. Designed for maximum speed and ease-of-use for mobile screen sizes in mind, the mobile app enables all users to quickly search, filter, and browse every listing on Crexi without having to be in front of a computer.

The new mobile app allows users to:

Browse the entire Crexi database for the newest sales or lease listings

Search by location anytime, anywhere to see listings and properties

Share listings with others via text, email, Slack, social media, or other apps

Access more information about a property with offering memorandums, listing flyers, or brochures

Call or email a broker with one tap from an interesting listing

"We're thrilled to launch our new mobile app into the market. We've been refining our website and technology since launch and applied customer learnings to this next phase, " said Mike DeGiorgio, founder and CEO of Crexi. "Our app functionality will allow users to seamlessly search listings and ultimately close deals faster."

Every month, more than half of the visitors to the Crexi website come from phones. In a fast-paced business like CRE, property information needs to be easily accessible, in order to create a smooth transaction. Users may need up-to-date facts about a listing the moment a colleague or a client calls, texts, or emails with a question regardless of location or accessibility to their laptop. The Crexi mobile app allows their customers to be the first ones to suggest a lease listing to a prospective tenant the moment it comes on the market, or share the rent rolls on a sale listing the minute a team member needs to underwrite a deal.

"I use the app on the fly when I'm standing in line waiting for lunch, or when I'm waiting to meet with clients to show or tour properties," said Daniel Reuter, a Commercial Realtor and active user of Crexi's mobile app. "I can jump on there real quick because I'm always looking for the latest listings."



Crexi's mobile app aligns with its commitment to building a platform for the future of commercial real estate. Crexi works closely with customers and industry leaders to adapt, grow, and evolve their business every day in a world dramatically changed by COVID, climate crisis, and new ways of working with colleagues and clients. With the mobile app, Crexi continues to create the tools to support their customers' success for every step of the commercial real estate process.

For more information about Crexi's mobile app, please visit: https://cre.app.link/40KksOpa2eb

About Crexi

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (CREXI) is the commercial real estate industry's fastest-growing marketplace, advanced technology and data platform dedicated to supporting the CRE industry and its stakeholders. Crexi enables commercial real estate professionals to quickly streamline, manage, grow their businesses, and ultimately close deals faster. Since launching in 2015, Crexi has quickly become the most active marketplace in the industry. With millions of users, the platform has helped buyers, tenants and brokers transact and lease on over 500,000 commercial listings totaling more than $1 trillion in property value. Crexi has grown to 150+ employees and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information on Crexi, visit www.crexi.com.

