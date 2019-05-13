CRF Bracket Expands Global Reach with Patient-Centric Clinical Trial Technology in Asia Pacific Region, Opening Office in Tokyo, Japan

As sponsors and CROs throughout the Asia-Pacific region continue to expand clinical operations, they deserve and require local support for best-in-class eCOA, eConsent, patient engagement, IRT, clinical supply optimization, and endpoint quality solutions. With global operations in over 100 countries, across thousands of sites, CRF Bracket respects and understands the unique needs of Asia-Pacific clinical trials and is excited to help drug development achieve their patient-centric goals using integrated technology that improves data quality and the patient experience without adding burden.

Speaking at the opening, James Jay said: "We are delighted to open our new office in Tokyo, and proud to partner with so many innovative sponsors and CROs throughout Asia who are passionate about using technology to improve the patient experience in clinical trials. CRF Bracket has a proven history supporting successful trials by working closely with study teams across the region – including a recent approval resulting from a collaboration in our specialist field of Neuroscience, involving a large Central Rating program in Japan and China. As our customers and partners in Asia continue to achieve milestones and increase their global reach with their outstanding clinical research programs, we are honored to support their efforts with world class technology and scientific capabilities, including our leading TrialMax® eCOA platform."

Mike Nolte, CEO at CRF Bracket, commented: "The impact of the Asia-Pacific region on clinical research is evolving rapidly, and the entire global community is impressed by the advancements being made by sponsors and CROs. Our Tokyo office has been established to respond to increasing investment in agile technology platforms and global reach, as well as the increased focus on risk and regulatory management in clinical trials. CRF Bracket expanding into Asia meets growing demand from life science companies in the region for the pioneering services we provide –deep therapeutic area expertise, Scientific and Clinical Consulting, and Data Quality Analytics that help companies and CROs leverage technology to transform their businesses."

To learn more about CRF Bracket's solutions for eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supply Optimization, and Endpoint Quality scientific and data support services, visit www.crfhealth.com and www.bracketglobal.com.

About CRF Bracket

CRF Bracket was formed in 2018 by the merger of CRF Health and Bracket to provide life science companies with patient-centric technology solutions that advance clinical research and transform the patient experience. The company's solutions include electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), eConsent, patient engagement, interactive response technology (IRT), clinical supply forecasting and management, and endpoint quality services that combine advanced analytics and therapeutic area-specific scientific consulting. CRF Bracket's applications are trusted by pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, including all of the top 20 pharmas, as well as CROs, biotechs, and academic institutions on over 4,000 global clinical trials. For nearly 20 years, CRF Bracket has been committed to helping life science companies bring life-changing therapies to patients and communities around the world. To learn more visit www.crfhealth.com and www.bracketglobal.com.

