CRH Healthcare and Adventist HealthCare Partner on Urgent Care Centers in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Healthcare (CRH), a quality- and patient-focused operator of urgent care centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Maryland has partnered with Adventist HealthCare (AHC) and acquired their three Urgent Care centers in Germantown, Rockville and Laurel, Maryland. All three centers have established themselves as leaders in their communities with experienced providers and support staff serving the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in the area as well as employers' occupational healthcare needs. The centers will be operated by CRH under its Maryland brand, Patriot Urgent Care, and will be co-branded with "an Adventist HealthCare Partner". The partnership begins Feb. 1, 2022 and will include having the centers join the One Health Quality Alliance, Adventists HealthCare's clinically integrated network, which focuses on the coordination and quality of care across the healthcare continuum.

The current staff at each center will remain along with their dedication to serving the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. These centers will join the other five Patriot Urgent Care centers in Maryland focusing on CRH's Mission, "to deliver the Perfect Patient Experience every time." It is this commitment to every patient that has helped drive the success of CRH's growing network of over 70 centers since its founding in 2012. Bill Miller, CRH Healthcare's CEO and co-founder, said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Adventist HealthCare and their urgent care team in all three centers. Their success creates a great base of operations for CRH in Montgomery County and continues our growth throughout Maryland."

Beyond these initial urgent care centers, CRH will continue to partner with AHC to better serve the Maryland community with additional centers planned in the coming years. This partnership allows both AHC and CRH to provide better coordinated care for patients. Additionally, since all Patriot Urgent Care centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., they provide a more cost-effective alternative to the emergency room for lower acuity diagnoses like the flu and colds, sprains, lacerations and other non-emergency care. The centers also support AHC's primary care physicians with after hours and weekend coverage when patients need immediate after-hours medical attention. "One of our top priorities is improving access to quality care throughout our community," said Terry Forde, president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. "The partnership with CRH will be seamless for our patients and will continue our focus on providing care when and where the community needs it. We are delighted to have CRH Healthcare as a partner."

About CRH Healthcare

CRH Healthcare (CRH), founded in 2012 and based in Atlanta, GA, is a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care center industry leader that has grown through both acquisitions and de novo (new) development. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 C's"—being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent, and Compliant. Over the last eight years, the Company has rapidly grown its clinic base from 3 to 73 clinics and now has operations in Georgia, Florida, Maryland, and Alabama where they help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!™ Typically the #1 or #2 player in each of its markets, CRH was recently named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award list for the sixth year in a row, which recognizes the fastest growing private companies in Atlanta. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association. For more information visit CRHHealthcare.com or PatriotUC.com.

About Adventist HealthCare

Adventist HealthCare is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington D.C. region. Throughout its over 110-year history, Adventist HealthCare has remained true to its mission: to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing. As a comprehensive health system that includes three acute-care hospitals, rehabilitation, primary and specialty care, urgent care, mental health services, home care, and imaging services, Adventist HealthCare is committed to world-class care, every time to every patient. With more than 6,500 team members and over 50 locations, Adventist HealthCare's nationally recognized services include maternity, heart care, joint replacement surgery, physical rehabilitation and cancer treatment. For more information about Adventist HealthCare, visit AdventistHealthCare.com/About

