CRH Healthcare hires Veteran Operator as COO

ATLANTA, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Healthcare (CRH), a southeastern leader of urgent care centers in four states, has hired its first Chief Operations Officer from the largest urgent care operator in the country. Robert (Troy) Steckler will join CRH in June after 17 years in the urgent care industry and, most recently, as the SVP of Operations responsible for more than 280 centers and over 2500 associates.

Steckler, an EMT and emergency room RN by training, was one of the original members of a start-up team that started in Florida back in 2003 and has held various leadership positions throughout his long tenure. Although he has always been anchored in the operations, workflows, processes, and policies of the centers, he has also led site development, construction, and purchasing, getting a full view of what is needed to grow from a couple of centers to the country's leader. It is this holistic expertise that will help CRH continue its rapid growth having grown from its first center to 46 centers in seven short years. Bill Miller, CRH Healthcare's CEO and co-founder remarked, "Troy is an outstanding addition to our already excellent team. We are very excited about the experience, expertise, and enthusiasm that Troy will bring and the on-the-ground leadership that he will provide our centers." Steckler's responsibility will span the operations of all CRH clinics in four states. With Steckler's addition, CRH's CFO and co-founder, Andrea Malik Roe, will assume the additional title of President.

CRH is also saying farewell to Marc Olsen, the longtime leader of Peachtree Immediate Care (PIC), the largest urgent care network in Georgia and the largest region for CRH. Marc has served as the SVP of Operations for four years and as the most senior operations executive at CRH. He made a decision to leave earlier this year to pursue his own entrepreneurial aspirations to build and lead a healthcare services company but will continue to be an informal advisor and friend of the firm. Miller said, "We wish Marc luck in his future endeavors and appreciate all that he has done for the company and, more importantly, for the CRH and PIC teams. He will be missed."

CRH Healthcare (CRH) was founded in 2012 to build a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care center industry leader through both acquisitions and de novo development. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 Cs"—being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent, and Compliant. With operations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Maryland, CRH is well-positioned in the Southeast to help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!™ CRH was recently named to Atlanta's fastest growing private companies list for the fifth year in a row by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association of America. For more information about CRH, please visit crhhealthcare.com.



