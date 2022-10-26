CRI Online: Colorful Dalian Cultural Tourism for a Better Life

DALIAN, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CRI Online:

"Dalian has a well-deserved reputation of being an ideal tourist city. The avenues are very beautiful here.I always inadvertently discover well trimmed plant landscapes and seas of flowers everywhere. They are very easy on the eye. "Shenia, a Dalian Maritime University teacher who comes from Russia says.

Bei Bei, a giant mechanical bear in Xiongdong Block of Wisdom Park

Besides the beauty of the avenues, Dalian constantly creates imaginative intellectual property for cultural tourism. What is the most popular, internet-famous cultural tourism attraction in Dalian in the summer of 2022? Bei Bei, a giant mechanical bear in Xiongdong Block of Wisdom Park must be one of the most popular idols out there.

Wisdom Park is a smart industrial park reconstructed on the previous industrial site of the Dalian Bingshan Group. Xiongdong Block, the home of Bei Bei, is an area for urban renewal, renovation of industrial heritage, and development of a cultural, commercial, and tourism complex. Meanwhile, Xiongdong Block has also become a popular site for young people to visit. Many cultural tourism projects have been carried out in Dalian, such as Houku Creative Industrial Park, HeShe Art, and Salzburg Maze in 1948 Ranch. The integration of culture and tourism improves urban cultural tourism in Dalian.

In the past ten years, the public cultural service system in Dalian has improved. Targeted and online cultural services provide residents with greater convenience. At present, Dalian has 13 public libraries, 12 cultural centers, 29 museums, more than 700 rural cultural yards, and 32 brand-new public cultural spaces. Comprehensive cultural stations (centers) have been set up in 148 townships (sub-districts), and 1,651 villages (communities) have cultural and sports activity rooms. A public cultural service and facility network, covering urban areas, counties, townships (sub-districts), and villages (communities) of Dalian has been formed.

In the past ten years, the cultural tourism industry's scale and competitiveness in Dalian have grown remarkably. Dalian has been selected as a national pilot area for the development of cruise ship travel . What's more, it has been awarded several honorable titles, such as being one of the first groups of model cities of tourism and recreation and the best summer resort in China.

