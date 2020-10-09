CRI TPA Services, LLC to Present Free Webinar on Business 401(k) Plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRI TPA Services, LLC has announced a complimentary webinar entitled, "Business 401(k) Plans: Keys to Successful Operation and Management of Your Company's Retirement Plan," featuring CEO Daniel Rodriguez and COO Joy Hodgson. This webinar will take place on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).

This live event will take a deep dive into common compliance errors, corrections, and best practices for plan sponsors operating a 401(k) or 403(b) plan. Daniel and Joy will also discuss issues that can occur in the smallest and largest of retirement plans, such as participant notices, late employee deferral deposits, and missed enrollments. This webinar's goal is to assist businesses with learning how to best avoid making mistakes and how to correct them if they do occur. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3l5KJM3.

About CRI TPA Services, LLC

CRI TPA Services provides third-party administrative services for employer-sponsored retirement plans, with a primary focus on 401(k) Plans, 403(b) Plans, and Defined Benefit Plans. Additionally, the firm provides these services for non-qualified 457(b) Plans, SIMPLE 401(k)s, SIMPLE IRAs, and SEP IRAs, as well as consulting services to clients on retirement plan best practices, plan design and implementation, and plan corrections. Their focus lies in compliance and operation of retirement plan results in a customized, properly administered plan aligned with your organization's goals. For additional information, please visit CRITPA.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

[email protected]

Related Images

cri-tpa-services-llc.png

CRI TPA Services, LLC

SOURCE CRI TPA Services, LLC

Related Links

https://www.critpa.com

