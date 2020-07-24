Crick and Geraghty Launch Hearty, a Bi-Coastal, Growth-Focused Creative Agency

Hearty is built to deliver clients modern solutions and growth via their Consult and Create model that unites Josh and Vincent's award-winning, big-brand expertise with a scalable bench of talent to offer:

Consult

Brand+Consumer Connection Planning



Digital Transformation



Production Strategy



In-Housing of Capabilities

Create

Experience Design



Content Production & Delivery



Creative Technology



Experiential Marketing

"I was fortunate to work with both Josh and Vincent on McDonald's and see first-hand how they can help a client drive innovation and digital content experiences while exploring alternative production options to reduce costs. I can't think of better partners for clients who need to quickly expand their digital footprint while taking advantage of new production models," said Catherine Davis, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Feeding America.

Josh's focus is on clients' growth through digital-first marketing strategies, while Vincent architects multi-platform production solutions with creativity and craft at the core. Together they have the experience and track record to build efficient, scalable production and engagement models for the largest clients and agency partners.

"Vincent and I have been building results-driven models for clients at the holding companies and agencies for a long time. As difficult as the current business environment is, we know it's an opportune time to offer an agency model that is completely new and unencumbered by the past. Utilizing a client's existing CX ecosystem, brand assets, and the ability to generate new content through remote production and specialists at scale, Hearty is able to deliver experiences that are highly crafted and deliver business results," Josh said.

Vincent said, "Hearty's evolved model delivers more agility, value, scale and craft to clients – true innovation in creating content and experiences. Our flexible model allows us to deliver on small project engagements, consultative roles, and large-scale integrated campaigns. We are positioned to support existing AOR projects, partner and produce with existing agency creatives, or work with internal agency teams to make the most of what we make."

Josh and Vincent's ideas and craft have benefited clients such as Allstate, Cisco, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Kraft, Miller, Nintendo, P&G, Samsung, SC Johnson and dozens more. Take at WeAreHearty.com.

