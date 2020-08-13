Cricket Earns its Third Straight J.D. Power Award for Purchase Experience

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power released its 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance Study Volume 2, and Cricket Wireless, with 860 points, earned the top spot among all non-contract full-service carriers. This is the third time in a row Cricket has finished first in their segment and is Cricket's fourth J.D. Power award out of the last five Purchase Experience studies.

"Although winning the top spot has always been an honor, this win is extra special," said John Dwyer, President of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio (which includes Cricket Wireless). "Like the rest of the country, our team worked tirelessly to adjust to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. They delivered critical services to our customers in a safe environment, while looking after the health and safety of our employees and Authorized Retailers. This award reinforces that our customers appreciate the job we're doing—and I couldn't be more proud."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Cricket earned this award by outscoring the non-contract full-service segment average by 11 points, according to the study. Now in its 17th year of publication, the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance Study evaluates the experience of customers who use any one of three purchase channels: phone calls with sales representatives, visits to a retail wireless store, or online/website.

The studies measure purchase experience satisfaction in six areas (in order of importance): store sales representatives, website, offerings and promotions, phone sales representatives, store facility, and cost of service.

The studies were fielded from January through June 2020. For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. As of the end of Q2 2020, the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid provider in the United States over the past year. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2020 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

SOURCE Cricket Wireless

Related Links

http://www.cricketwireless.com

