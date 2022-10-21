Cricket Equipment Market to grow by USD 3.27 Mn, Consumer shift to healthy lifestyles to boost the growth between 2021 & 2026 - Technavio

The 120 Pages report on the cricket equipment market offers comprehensive analysis by Product (cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gears, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cricket equipment market is expected to grow by USD 3.27 million, at a CAGR of 4.03% between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cricket Equipment Market 2022-2026

The product offered significant growth opportunities for market players. Based on the geography, the market witnessed maximum growth in Europe and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as mass media appeal and sponsorships are expected to foster the growth of the cricket equipment market in Europe. Europe will account for 46% of market growth. The two biggest markets in Europe for cricket equipment are the UK and Germany. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Request Free Sample Report.

Cricket Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers

The cricket equipment market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Mass media appeal and sponsorships

Increase in the number of cricket tournaments

Strong governing bodies for sport

The two main reasons propelling the growth of the global cricket equipment market are mass media appeal and sponsorships. Mass media appeal is the primary source of funding for major sports across the globe, and in many ways, cricket and soccer rank at the top of the list for significant media exposure. Cricket depends largely on broadcast earnings, which are its second-largest sponsor, and the financial sector services, which are its biggest sponsor globally.

Cricket players have increased their popularity by endorsing a variety of brands, including soft drinks and personal care items, and grabbing the public's attention in the process. Many businesses choose cricket and cricketers above other sports because of the game's format since they can use the breaks for advertising. Buy Sample Report.

Cricket Equipment Market: Major Growth Trend

The global cricket equipment market will rise as consumers adopt healthier lives. More people are choosing to engage in physical activity, including sports like football, cricket, and running, as a result of the increased understanding of the advantages of leading an active lifestyle. As a result, people are increasingly incorporating vigorous sports activities into their daily life.

Urban areas now have more sports clubs and fitness facilities due to the necessity to maintain good health. To emphasize safety, people are also spending more money on protective equipment. Collectively, these elements boost consumer demand for cricket gear and encourage individuals to lead healthier lifestyles, both of which eventually boost consumer demand for cricket equipment. Download Free Sample Report.



Cricket Equipment Market: Vendor Landscape

The market for cricket equipment is extremely fragmented and saturated with suppliers. As rivals concentrate on increasing their presence in historically under-penetrated areas, the market is anticipated to see a significant increase in production capacity throughout the projected period. These competitors are in intense competition with one another, which has resulted in the market release of numerous cutting-edge items.

One of the primary factors influencing the market's expansion is the intense competition that exists today, which is increased by the quick changes in technology and consumer tastes. Due to their increased exposure and R&D spending, rising companies are the ones that are most likely to join the ranks of large vendors. The cricket equipment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Beat All Sports, British Cricket Balls Ltd., CA Sports PVT LTD., Callen Cricket, Delux Sports Co., Fearnley Cricket Sales, Gray Nicolls, and woodworm.tv among others.

