Cricket Wireless and LG Spread Smiles and Holiday Cheer through "12 Days of Cricket" Giving Campaign

"Through 12 Days of Cricket, we joined forces with LG, our employees and customers to directly impact the lives of hundreds of people in the communities where we live and work," said Tiffany Baehman, chief marketing officer and vice president of Cricket Wireless. "It has been humbling to celebrate just a few of the many hardworking families our employees come into contact with each and every day."

Throughout the 12-day nomination period, nearly 1,000 people shared stories of dedication, kindness and perseverance on behalf of friends and family members. After careful review, 12 families in 12 cities were selected to win based on their inspirational stories.

In each city, the winning families gathered at their local Cricket Wireless authorized retail location to meet their fellow winners, mingle with Cricket associates and local influencers, and take home over $1,000 in gifts. LG and Cricket Wireless provided each family a mobile device with 1-year of free Cricket phone service.

"As we close out 2019 and look to the start of a new decade, I'm extremely proud to be part of a company and an industry that believes in coming together for the greater good," said Baehman.

This holiday season concludes a year of celebration for Cricket Wireless and its corporate giving program, Cricket Cares, which continues to support many impactful entrepreneurial, disaster relief and STEM-related programs.

