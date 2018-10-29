Cricket Wireless Now Serving 10 Million Subscribers

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Cricket Wireless reached another major company milestone, growing the #CricketNation to more than 10 million subscribers. That's more than 5 million subscribers in the five years since joining the AT&T family.

So, why are customers choosing Cricket?

Our customers are smart, savvy, and discerning budgeters. They're taking care of their families and their wallets at the same time. They don't want to pay more for a great service and they shouldn't have to. We offer a great value with no annual contract, taxes included and no overages. Cricket Wireless is going beyond that, blazing a trail that combines a great value and price with award-winning customer service, as the only prepaid provider to currently offer:

Unmatched value (including 4 lines of unlimited data for $100) is available to all our customers, not just the ones who switch over;

) is available to all our customers, not just the ones who switch over; A great line-up of devices available with flexible payment plans without a credit check;

A service discount when you sign up for auto-bill pay, plus a $25 reward for you and your friend when you refer a friend and they sign up for Cricket.

reward for you and your friend when you refer a friend and they sign up for Cricket . AT&T Prepaid and Cricket are the only prepaid carriers that offer Roaming, International Long Distance and text/MMS with Mexico and Canada included with our Unlimited plans at no extra cost3;

Together with AT&T PREPAID℠, we serve more than 16 million phone subscribers nationwide. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio has maintained their lead as the fastest-growing prepaid provider in the U.S. since 2017, with 16 straight quarters of subscriber growth.

"I'm incredibly proud that the Cricket team has earned the loyalty of ten million subscribers who rely on our service to stay connected," said John Dwyer, President of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio. "Cricket turns 20 in March of this year, and it is clear that 2018 was our best year ever. 2019 is shaping up to be even better."

Cricket Wireless was first launched by Leap Wireless in 1999 as a regional, prepaid carrier. On March 17, 1999, we opened our first store in Chattanooga, TN. Cricket was a trailblazer in the prepaid wireless space, being the first in the industry to offer unlimited U.S. long distance (2004), unlimited text and picture messaging (2005), unlimited music (2011), as well as the first to offer customers the same high-end smartphones as postpaid customers.

AT&T acquired Leap in 2014, merging Cricket Wireless together with Aio Wireless. Cricket Wireless relaunched that year with a little less than 4.5 million subscribers. In April of last year, Cricket hit the 9 million subscriber mark, more than doubling its subscriber base since joining the AT&T family. Today we celebrate crossing 10 million subscribers.

Since we relaunched the Cricket brand in 2015, we've made it our mission to change the narrative around what prepaid is and is not. We've doubled-down on the customer experience in our nearly 5,000 retail locations across the U.S., added more value to our plans and service, and invested more in the communities where people need us.

On March 17, Cricket Wireless will celebrate its 20th birthday together with more than 10 million subscribers and one of the highest NPS scores in the prepaid industry.

