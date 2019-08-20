Crimcheck and JazzHR Announce Strategic Partnership

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimcheck, an award-winning employment background screening provider, and JazzHR, the leading recruiting solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an integrated partnership. The companies' integrated solution allows mutual customers to conduct comprehensive, legally compliant background checks through Crimcheck right from JazzHR.

"JazzHR's new integrated partnership with industry-leader Crimcheck empowers hiring teams to make more informed decisions by conducting background checks in just a few clicks," said JazzHR's Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Amanda Friedl. "Making the most informed hiring decisions possible allows organizations to speed time to hire and ultimately increase employee retention."

Shared customers can now order background checks through Crimcheck, track their status and view completed reports without leaving JazzHR. Thanks to Crimcheck's mobile-friendly solution, candidates can easily and securely provide information along with electronic signatures on authorization forms. By connecting the two solutions, teams can streamline the background check process, enhance the candidate experience and accelerate time to hire.

"Crimcheck shares JazzHR's focus on offering affordable, easy-to-use solutions to small and medium-sized businesses," said David Nadell, National Director of Strategic Partnerships at Crimcheck. "I look forward to enabling our many mutual customers to improve efficiency in their background screening processes by implementing our integrated solutions."

Crimcheck is exhibiting at the #NAPEO 2019 Annual Conference and Marketplace, Sept. 16-18 in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Crimcheck's integrated solutions with JazzHR, visit Booth #100.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit and hire the right talent fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.jazzhr.com.

About Crimcheck

Crimcheck provides comprehensive and legally compliant employment background screening solutions, enabling employers to make informed hiring decisions that protect their employees, customers, brand and bottom line. Crimcheck is NAPBS Accredited, an HRO Today Baker's Dozen Award Winner, Inc. 500 listed company, and is certified as a minority-owned business by the NMSDC. To learn more about Crimcheck, visit crimcheck.net.

