CrimeCon®, The Leader in True Crime Based Live Events, Presents CRIMECON @ HOME -- Streaming Saturday, May 9th from 4 to 6 pm ET Featuring World-Class True Crime Content and Guest Speakers

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its annual live event postponed until October 30th to November 1st in Orlando, CrimeCon®, the leader in true crime based live events, is filling the content void with an afternoon of exclusive content and guest appearances on Saturday, May 9 from 4-6 pm ET. Fans can stream CrimeCon @ Home free on CrimeCon's Facebook page, the Oxygen YouTube channel, or at CrimeCon.com. No advance registration or sign-up is required.

CrimeCon @ Home, presented by Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, will provide the same kind of education, advocacy, and entertainment found at its live events. Hosted by Oxygen.com's Stephanie Gomulka, guests scheduled to appear for Q&A's, demonstrations, and panel discussions include Josh Mankiewicz ("Dateline NBC"), retired major case forensic detective Karen Smith, Dr. Katherine Ramsland (Oxygen's "Mark of a Killer"), and ex-spy Jason Hanson.

Key individuals from popular true crime documentaries will also provide updates. These include defense attorney David Rudolf ("The Staircase"), citizen detectives Deanna Thompson ("Don't F**k with Cats") and Gemma Hoskins ("The Keepers"), and victim-turned-advocate Jan Broberg ("Abducted in Plain Sight").

Podcasts are a major part of CrimeCon events and they'll be well-represented Saturday with sessions from Oxygen's hit title "Martinis & Murder" as well as the popular hosts from "Last Podcast on the Left."

During the event fans will learn about the First Responder's Children's Foundation, a non-profit group that supports paramedics, police officers, firefighters and others. Their COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund is helping responders and their families who are enduring hardships as a result of the outbreak and viewers will have an opportunity to donate throughout the broadcast.

About CrimeCon®

CrimeCon® is a weekend-long true crime event for those who know that true crime is more than just sensational headlines. Since the inaugural event in 2017, CrimeCon® has brought thousands of fans, experts, and content creators together for education, hands-on experiences, and expert discussions.

SOURCE CrimeCon

