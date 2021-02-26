CrimeDoor Breaks Top 5 of Most Downloaded News Apps

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CrimeDoor, the Augmented Reality app that accurately recreates real crime scenes, shot to the top of the most downloaded news apps in the Apple App Store.

The mobile app is the number four ranking News app in the iOS App Store, with more than 220,000 downloads in just six weeks.

CrimeDoor is a one-stop-shop for the True Crime community all over the world. The app features hundreds of detailed cases, with more being added every day. CrimeDoor also features an international map of cases—pinned by geolocation—as well as hand-curated case profiles that feature accurate and relevant news about each case including articles, podcasts, videos, and more. Finally, CrimeDoor has Augmented Reality "doors" (Crime scene re-creations) of high-profile cases such as JonBénet Ramsey, John Lennon, Nicole Simpson, Pablo Escobar, the Delphi murders, and the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau.

In cases such as the Delphi murders in Indiana and the Zahau death in San Diego, CrimeDoor partners with the families of the victims to create AR doors. The goal is to help families bring renewed attention to cold cases. By using cutting-edge technology, the app is able to source the help of the public to investigate cases, bringing closure to these families.

"Having worked with content creation in Augmented and Virtual reality for many years, it is rewarding to give everybody access to experience the power of AR right on their phones. We have been working on the app and creating high-quality content for a while, so we are extremely happy that so many people have chosen to download the app, and we promise that we have more incredible AR experiences coming up," said Neil Mandt, Founder of CrimeDoor.

Two of the most infamous cases launching on the app in March explore the murders of hip hop icons Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

"I am an avid fan of the True Crime genre, so I am very excited to be able to provide high-quality, accurate content to others that share the same interest. My dream is that CrimeDoor can help solve some of the many unsolved mysteries in America and around the world," added Lauren Mandt, Co-Founder of CrimeDoor.

The CrimeDoor team also includes Cold-Case Detective, Paul Holes, famous for his involvement in the Zodiac, Golden State Killer, and Jaycee Dugard cases. Paul creates special premium CrimeDoor content on various cases that can also be accessed on the app and works directly with the families and law enforcement to examine the crime scenes.

For more information, visit Crimedoor.com or download CrimeDoor for free in the Apple and Google Play stores.

About CrimeDoor:

CrimeDoor is a revolutionary new app that organizes thousands of hours of relevant videos, articles, photos, podcasts, and case evidence of murder, missing persons, and mysterious death cases from around the world in one centralized location. Additionally, CrimeDoor utilizes advanced Augmented Reality experiences allowing users to virtually enter into realistic, accurate True Crime scenes by using a mobile phone or tablet on command. Created by entertainment veterans Neil and Lauren Mandt, CrimeDoor's convergence of 2D content and innovative Immersive Media technology creates a new kind of storytelling for fans and followers of True Crime and reimagines the future of the news industry.

CrimeDoor highlights crimes from the victim's point of view, and through partnerships with notable media authorities, the app provides unique context to crime scenes with access to authentic news offerings. Users will be able to interact with 3D evidence to investigate and help solve cold cases, offering their fresh perspective and potentially helping authorities solve crimes.

Vetted by both police officers and FBI agents, CrimeDoor provides a platform for users to actually aid in searching for answers, seeking justice, and solving open cases. CrimeDoor provides high-quality content for the True Crime community to gain firsthand perspective into the world of each crime scene.

