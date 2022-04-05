CRIO Hits 1000th Clinical Research Sites Milestone

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIO (Clinical Research IO), the leader in eSource technology, marks a noteworthy milestone, announcing over 1000 clinical research sites on the CRIO system. Headquartered in Boston, CRIO is one of the fastest growing health tech companies in the United States. CRIO helps pharma, biotech, research sites, and academic research centers streamline regulatory workflows with one system, delivering a single source of clinical data capture. CRIO's modules allow sites to capture data electronically in real-time, enhancing transparency for data managers and monitors, and enabling remote monitoring by sponsors and CROs.

CRIO supports a variety of clinical research data. Today, the system has been adopted at over 1000 sites worldwide and embraced by over 3,500 investigators and CROs who rely on the platform to reduce protocol deviations, and improve data capture efficiencies. With over 4,000 protocols and 250,000 subjects in the system, CRIO's global network spans 15 geographies, supports four languages, and is compliant across 21 CFR 11, ICH - GCP, GDPR, HIPPA, and other other regulations.

"We're proud to see that sites have recognized the value of the CRIO system. As the trial landscape evolves, sponsors and sites around the world are demonstrating the value they place in systems that genuinely improve and streamline data collection," said Raymond Nomizu, CEO and co-founder at CRIO. "We have an ambitious roadmap for 2022. CRIO is in a great position to create a true end-to-end workflow system that unlocks values for all parties." The company has indicated plans to launch highly anticipated new platform features and integrations to round out the system later this year. Enabling sites, sponsors and CROs to have direct access to clinical data in real-time will drive efficiencies in clinical research and will be the hub for supporting decentralized clinical trials (DCT).

Built by a former site owner, CRIO was founded in 2016 and was the first company to widely commercialize an eSource system to clinical research sites. CRIO is known for CRIO eSource, CTMS, eRegulatory, and now, another industry first, CRIO Reviewer (eSource/EDC), with EMR/EHR to EDC and eConsent coming soon. Boasting 24-hour customer support and the ability to service international locations, CRIO's next steps include new strategic partnerships, further platform development and continued expansion of their sponsor offerings.

About CRIO

Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. CRIO's mission is to streamline clinical research to bring new medications to market faster. CRIO has created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that reduces data errors, streamlines regulatory workflows and accelerates trial timelines.

For more information about CRIO, visit www.clinicalresearch.io

Media Contact:

Daenya McDonald, Marketing Director

(781) 296-8975

[email protected]

SOURCE CRIO