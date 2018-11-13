Crisis support line open for those affected by Chicago hospital shooting

Morneau Shepell's 24/7 free crisis hotline available now to those in need: 1.866.885.6540

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - As a result of the horrific shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago that left four people dead, Morneau Shepell has opened its 24/7 crisis support hotline to offer professional emotional support to anyone affected by this traumatic event.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this shooting. This incident is especially difficult to process as it happened at a hospital, where we expect to be safe and protected. We are here to provide support to those looking to understand the impact of this tragic event," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. "For anyone affected directly by the Mercy Hospital shooting, we encourage you to reach out to our free 24/7 crisis hotline. It is available to all those in need."

A crisis or traumatic event can trigger overwhelming emotional responses. Morneau Shepell's national 24/7 crisis support line offers professional emotional support to anyone in crisis. When calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counseling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by the Mercy Hospital shooting in Chicago can reach the free crisis support line at 1.866.885.6540.

The Company's employee assistance program is also available to the employees of existing clients of Morneau Shepell through the designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com .

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the only human resources consulting and technology company that takes an integrated approach to employee well-being, health, benefits and retirement needs. The Company is the largest administrator of retirement and benefits plans and the largest provider of integrated absence management solutions in Canada. LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell is a total well-being solution that combines employee assistance, wellness, recognition and incentive programs. As a leader in strategic HR consulting and innovative pension design, the Company also helps clients solve complex workforce problems and provides integrated productivity, health and retirement solutions. Established in 1966, Morneau Shepell serves approximately 24,000 clients, ranging from small businesses to some of the largest corporations and associations. With more than 4,500 employees in offices worldwide, Morneau Shepell provides services to organizations around the globe. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

