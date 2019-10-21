CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer Announce an Update on Casebia Therapeutics

LEVERKUSEN, Germany and ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer today announced proposed plans whereby Casebia Therapeutics, a joint venture between CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer, would operate under the direct management of CRISPR Therapeutics. Upon closing of the transaction, Casebia Therapeutics would focus on the development of its lead programs in hemophilia, ophthalmology and autoimmune diseases, with Bayer having opt-in rights for two products at IND submission.

"The standalone Casebia entity combined the capabilities of CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer to significantly advance the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform," said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. "As Casebia's programs have advanced beyond the discovery stage, we are evolving the operating model to leverage the manufacturing and clinical expertise of CRISPR Therapeutics to further accelerate these programs."

"We remain excited about the potential of cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 based therapies, which have the potential to create a whole new class of medicines," said Kemal Malik, Bayer board member for Innovation. "CRISPR Therapeutics has built the capabilities and expertise necessary to advance the Casebia programs to the next phase of development, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with them."

The transaction is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements as well as certain customary conditions. The companies anticipate the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

