'Crispy Green Go' Campaign Set to High Gear

As the country continues to open, most of the population is ready to GO! It's the perfect time to launch the Crispy Green Go campaign, promoting the positive benefits of getting outdoors and getting active; and fueling all of these activities with Crispy Fruit freeze-dried fruit snacks!

Crispy Green Go Campaign History

The Crispy Green brand was born out of Founder and CEO Angela Liu's desire to provide healthy, clean and delicious snacks to people who wish to live a healthier lifestyle. Since 2004, the company has been selling its #1 freeze-dried fruit snack line, Crispy Fruit. The Crispy Green Go campaign amplifies this goal further by engaging with fans at many levels.

This is the third year of this annual campaign, and the Crispy Green team is very excited particularly after the challenges of last year. The campaign had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic, and needless to say, had to be greatly modified to address the time. The campaign was temporarily named "Crispy Green Go…Gradually." Angela Lui explains, "Although the campaign messaging and mood were altered to reflect the reality, the team was in full "GO" providing Crispy Fruit and PPE to the frontline workers and hospitals to keep our heroes nourished and safe. The hope is that this will soon be completely behind us as we enter this spring with cautious optimism and a refreshed enthusiasm for our customers to embrace getting outdoors and doing all of the things that had to be put on hold last year. Of course, we always encourage everyone to follow their state guidelines…so Crispy Green Go accordingly!

Crispy Green Go Campaign Highlights

One key component introduced last year was the first annual Crispy Green Design Scholarship Award offered to college students currently enrolled in a design program. This year, the scholarship award was doubled ($1,000) and offered nationally. Participating students were provided a hoodie template and the Crispy Green brand guide and encouraged to use their creativity to create an original design to fit the campaign. This year's winner was Karen Hilsinger of Fairleigh Dickinson University. (Please see picture of Karen wearing her prize-winning hoodie.)

Her winning design was then applied to all Crispy Green Go materials, including this stylish active-wear hoodie, in-store signage and featured on www.crispygreen.com . Super exciting this year is that Wellness Chef and Entrepreneur, Charles Chen got in on the action, providing an inspirational video and this awesome photo of him to give the campaign even more legs!

Last but not least, there's an excellent Crispy Green Go giveaway being promoted through social media and participating retail stores where consumers can win one of these hoodies, a year's supply of Crispy Fruit snacks and other great Crispy Green goodies. Consumers will also be able to purchase these branded hoodies directly from the Crispy Green website at a future date.

Get Ready, Get Set, Crispy Green GO!!

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics including fitness, nutrition, family, travel, and solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest SPINS research, ending 6/30/20. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as through online e-tailers. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com . For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

