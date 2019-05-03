Cristiano Ronaldo Launches "Striker Force 7" Comic Book As Part Of "Free Comic Book Day" On May 4th

"I have always been a fan of superheroes and I'm thrilled to help to create this new animated series," commented Cristiano Ronaldo. "In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that's why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans."

Striker Force 7 is a new story, created by Cristiano Ronaldo and superhero creator, Sharad Devarajan, and the comic book is based on the animated series currently in production. Cristiano and Devarajan are Executive Producers on the animated series, along with Diego Guarderas of VMS Communications, Polaris Sports team and Jeevan J. Kang, Graphic's EVP Creative.

The Free Comic Book Day special edition was written by animation writer, Merill Hagan and illustrated by Jeevan J. Kang and for Cristiano's millions of fans, special limited edition variant cover versions of the book are now also available at StrikerForce7.com

Beyond the Free Comic Book Day special, Cristiano and Devarajan have also closed an 8-territory European publishing deal to launch a series of three original graphic novels based on their characters, with the first book launching later this year.

ABOUT GRAPHIC INDIA

GRAPHIC INDIA is a character entertainment company focused on creating leading characters, comics and stories through mobile and digital platforms. Through their award-winning creative animation studio in India, Graphic's mission is to create enduring stories and heroes that foster the imaginations and fuel the inspirations of a new globalized generation of youth around the world. www.graphicindia.com

