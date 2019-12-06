Cristo Rey High School Educator Named 2019 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year

Eva Porter, a ninth and 12 th grade teacher at Cristo Rey High School and one of the 10 honorees, was selected as the 2019 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year. Each of the 10 Axalta All-Pro Teachers received a donation toward continuing STEM initiatives, a personalized Eagles jersey and football, four tickets to an Eagles home game and an automatic nomination for the 2019 "Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year." The 2019 teachers were honored by Axalta, the Philadelphia Eagles and past recipients at the Axalta All-Pro Teachers Awards Ceremony.

The fifth-annual Axalta All-Pro Teachers program, which kicked off earlier this year on National Teacher Appreciation Day, received hundreds of nominations from which 10 educators were chosen for their exceptional drive, innovative teaching methods and use of STEM education in the classroom.

"Axalta recognizes teachers for the foundational role they play in educating and inspiring future scientists, doctors, engineers and mathematicians to work hard and achieve their goals," said Robert C. Ferris, Axalta's Vice President of Corporate Affairs. "We are proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles for our fifth-consecutive year of celebrating the outstanding teachers in the greater Philadelphia area who work tirelessly to provide their students with the best STEM education opportunities."

As the 2019 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year, Ms. Porter will receive additional funding and an Eagles-themed school pep rally to be held for the entire school before the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Eva was nominated by Cristo Rey Principal Flannery O'Connor who explained, "Overall, Mrs. Porter's innovative teaching strategies improve student achievement in STEM fields, foster interest in STEM careers and increase the number of students who pursue STEM degrees in college. Rather than lecturing students about the subject matter, she provides them with opportunities to draw their own conclusions and increase their knowledge in STEM through trial and error, hands-on experiences and group work through her project-based learning curriculums, modeling real-life STEM fields."

"We are proud to stand united with Axalta for the fifth consecutive year as we shine a light on the teachers in our communities who serve to inspire and educate their students, both in and out of the classroom," said Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy. "Throughout the year, these teachers have demonstrated a clear and steadfast commitment to their profession and the STEM curriculum, while also acting as inspirational role models. On behalf of the Eagles, Axalta and past recipients of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program, we congratulate the 2019 honorees for their exemplary leadership, as well as Eva Porter who has been recognized as the Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year."

The 2019 Axalta All-Pro Teachers are:

Mark Samilenko, ninth and 10th grade teacher at Penncrest High School, Media, PA

Leeanne Fox-Jones, sixth grade teacher at Julia R. Masterman School, Philadelphia, PA

Emily Adeshigbin, K-eighth grade teacher at Thomas Mifflin School, Philadelphia, PA

Greg Schanne, sevenths grade teacher at Independence Charter School, Philadelphia, PA

Cathy Justin, sixth grade teacher at Cinnaminson Middle School, Cinnaminson, NJ

John Arent, sixth grade teacher at Gunning Bedford Middle School, New Castle, DE

Aaron Righter, multi-grade teacher at Millville Senior High School, Millville, NJ

Chris Goldberg, Ninth – 12th grade teacher at Norwood School, Norwood, PA

Janene Hasan, seventh and eighth grade teacher at Southwark School, Philadelphia, PA

Eva Porter, ninth and 12th grade teacher at Cristo Rey High School, Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta annually celebrate outstanding fifth through 12th grade school teachers throughout the Greater Philadelphia region specializing in STEM education as part of the All-Pro Teachers Program. Axalta congratulates all of the 2019 Axalta All-Pro Teachers and encourages students and schools throughout the Delaware Valley to learn more about the Axalta All-Pro Teacher program by visiting www.PhiladelphiaEagles.com/AxaltaAllProTeachers.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colourful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are a National Football League franchise representing the NFC East Division. Established on July 8, 1933, the club was originally purchased by a group led by Bert Bell who moved the Frankford Yellow Jackets to Philadelphia and renamed them the Eagles. Now owned by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles are regarded as one of the league's storied franchises, having appeared in three Super Bowls, winning three NFL Championships, capturing the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LII and featuring 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers. Since 2003, Lincoln Financial Field has been home to the Eagles, a state-of-the-art venue in South Philadelphia that serves as a prime destination for world-class entertainment. Spearheaded by Lurie, the Eagles Autism Challenge is the club's signature fundraising event that annually raises millions of dollars for innovative autism research and programs. For more information, visit www.PhiladelphiaEagles.com.



Contact

Regina M. Tracy

215-518-7465

regina.m.tracy@axalta.com

axalta.com

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

