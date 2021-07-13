Cristo Rey New York High School Appoints Bill Cody New Board Chair

Cristo Rey New York announce that the Board of Trustees appointed Bill Cody as new Board Chair, replacing Kyle Miller. Tweet this

"I am excited to be working more closely with Cristo Rey New York's President, Dan Dougherty, and our Trustees to further the Cristo Rey New York High School mission and to build on the legacy of success that Kyle, our Founders and our past Trustees have established," said Mr. Cody.

Mr. Miller has served on the CRNYHS Board since 2009 and, as Chair, was most notably instrumental in leading the school through a critical transition from our Founders to the current leadership team and in navigating CRNYHS through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Serving on the CRNYHS Board has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my professional career," said Mr. Miller. "During my time on the Board, we have graduated 1,000 students, 98% of whom have matriculated at 4-year colleges and universities and 729 of whom have or are on pace to graduate from college. I was blessed to work with a very generous, dedicated and engaged group of Trustees and together we made significant strides in furthering the CRNYHS mission. Bill Cody will be a tremendous asset as our new Board Chair and has the vision and leadership qualities to guide the Board into the future".

Mr. Cody is the fourth Chair of the Board of Trustees at CRNYHS, succeeding Madeline Lacovara, Susan Braddock, and Mr. Miller.

"As a Trustee and as Board Chair, Kyle has contributed abundantly to the success of CRNYHS. His support during my tenure as President has been indispensable and his strong leadership during the pandemic has ensured that CRNYHS will continue to thrive." said Dan Dougherty, President of Cristo Rey New York High School. "Kyle has our deepest thanks for his extraordinary Board service and his ongoing commitment to Cristo Rey's mission. Bill Cody is exactly the right person to succeed Kyle. Bill's energy, insight, and passion for CRNYHS will move the Board forward and enable the school to serve our students ever more successfully. Bill and I have already begun to form the type of close working relationship that produces exemplary school leadership. I look forward to building on this partnership in the years to come."

About Cristo Rey New York High School

Cristo Rey New York High School (www.cristoreyny.org) is a Catholic, co-ed, college-prep school located in East Harlem, part of the national Cristo Rey Network. We serve students of all faiths who have demonstrated the potential and motivation to achieve success and who do not have the educational background or financial means to attend another private, college-prep school. Guided by the spirit of care for the individual, cura personalis, we challenge all our students with a rigorous academic curriculum and a demanding work-internship program. Our ultimate goal is that our students will graduate from college and become professionals for others, transforming the world for the good of their families and society.

