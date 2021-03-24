Cristóbal Conde Appointed Chairman of FinTech and GovTech Leader Fimatix

Conde has a strong track record of accelerating the growth of fintech companies. In 1983 Conde co-founded a financial technology software business, Devon Systems, serving the derivatives markets globally. After SunGard acquired Devon Systems in 1987, Conde ran his business as a division of the parent company, growing it into one of the largest businesses at SunGard. Conde was subsequently promoted to run the entire SunGard business, which he took private in 2005 in a record-breaking $11.3bn LBO transaction. Conde stepped down from SunGard in May 2011, by which time the technology giant had revenues of $5.6bn, employed over 25,000 globally, was ranked 380th on the Fortune 500 list and was the largest privately held business software and IT services company in the world.

Conde's appointment follows the recent appointment of Tim Howarth as Chief Executive of Fimatix. Together they will work closely with senior colleagues including Stephen O'Sullivan, with a focus on strategy and M&A; Paul James, COO; Jeremy Renwick, - Innovation; and Hugh Ivory, Business Operations and Corporate Governance who is driving the growth of the business in Ireland.

Cris Conde said, on his appointment: "I am delighted to take on the role of Chairman. Fimatix has such strong expertise in delivering innovative products and services, digital transformation, agile coaching and solving problems with innovative tech. This is an exciting time for the business and I am proud to be working with the management team as they execute the roadmap to further growth, through building strong solutions and targeted acquisitions."

Tim Howarth, CEO of Fimatix, said: "We are honoured that Cris will be taking the role of Chairman. His insight and experience of building successful businesses will be a great asset to Fimatix as we continue to target organic growth and acquisitions. As a company we want to provide technological innovation, and solutions that are relevant to client demands, for the good of society, the economy and people around the world. Chris shares our values and ambition for Fimatix and we are pleased to welcome him to the board."

Conde joins the company a year since the merger of Fimatix and Agilesphere. With a team of over 150 staff, partners and associates, and offices in London and Newcastle, the combined company has a good foundation from which it offers services at scale. Since the merger, Fimatix has launched 'Shield', an independent COVID-19 track and trace system used in schools and workplaces, 'Talent as a Service', supporting HR teams and specialist advice services on IR35 and recruitment, Privacy4cars in the UK and continues to provide long term transformation support to the UK Government as a top 20 Digital Outcomes and Specialist supplier.

Fimatix's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business and governments to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world. The business has a track record of supporting major banks and e-money fintech challengers within the financial services sector and businesses in the leisure industry. The team enables digital transformation in UK Government including the Department of Health and Social Care, the Ministry of Justice, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

