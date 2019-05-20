Criteo Announces the Appointment of Geoffroy Martin as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Retail Media

Prior to joining Criteo, Martin was a private consultant with a focus on growth strategies and innovation. From 2004 to 2015, he held multiple positions at Art.com, including COO and CEO, where he oversaw an explosive growth in revenue and customer base across 150 countries. Martin's proven ability to build winning teams and deliver products that drive strategic growth will be key to his role at Criteo, where he will spearhead Criteo's Retail Media business acceleration.

"Geoffroy brings a unique mix of experience and I couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the company," said Mollie Spilman, COO at Criteo. "His background both running a global e-commerce business as well as consulting other businesses on how to innovate and grow positions him well to scale our Retail Media division as we drive forward Criteo's multi-solution offering."

"As one of Criteo's first US customers, I have always known how much value Criteo has to its clients," said Martin. "As retailers work to engage shoppers at every stage of the purchase funnel, and to strengthen their relationships with their brand partners, Criteo Retail Media is becoming more and more critical in the industry landscape. In my new role, I am eager to build on its initial success and drive value for all of Criteo's retail and brand clients through best in class solutions and strategic counsel."

Announced in November 2018, Criteo Retail Media provides the technology platform that powers the most efficient and measurable retail media ecosystem for the world's leading retailers and brands. Its technology already enables the ad monetization programs of major retailers and helps many leading brands deliver ads that generate sales results. Forrester has hailed Criteo Retail Media as "turnkey offerings to help commerce companies get set up and mine their first-party data to intelligently showcase ads to different audiences.

