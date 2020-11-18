Criteo Integrates with Oracle Data Cloud to Strengthen Brand Safety Capabilities for Marketers

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced an integration with Oracle Data Cloud to strengthen its existing brand safety offering. Criteo's AI Engine, a predictive bidding tool, is now integrated with Oracle Contextual Intelligence, a solution providing real-time content review and classification pre-bid to clients across brand-suitable categories.

Brand safety continues to gain prominence with advertisers and marketers concerned by the rise of sensitive news topics and misinformation. According to a recent Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) study, over 77% of industry professionals cited brand safety as a key priority in 2020. Criteo is responding to these industry needs through its integration with Oracle to deliver greater brand protection to marketers while continuing to provide scale and performance.

"Criteo is committed to delivering a safe and transparent advertising experience for brands and publishers alike," said Len Ostroff, SVP Global Partnerships and Alliances at Criteo. "Oracle Data Cloud is a leader in contextual intelligence. Our integration with them will bring semantic detection power pre-bid to our global brand safety offering so we can better serve our clients."

Oracle Contextual Intelligence is a technology that does not rely on personal identifiers to improve marketing results by ensuring that advertisements get displayed on brand-suitable advertising spaces with appropriate contextual content. Using adaptive machine learning, the technology evaluates keywords on web pages so advertisers can avoid associating their brand with negative content and keywords. The technology can also be used to place advertisements in contexts that are more appropriate and impactful for the brands.

"We're pleased to work with Criteo to provide industry professionals the right technology solution to address ongoing and fast evolving brand safety concerns," says Chris Stark, Head of Contextual Intelligence Product, Oracle Data Cloud. "Together, our goal is to give advertisers more control of their ad placements and shift the growing conversation surrounding brand safety to focus on long-term brand suitability."

Criteo began working with Oracle Data Cloud in February 2020. This brand safety integration is now available automatically for all global clients at no additional cost.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit http://www.criteo.com.

About Oracle Data Cloud

Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at http://www.oracle.com.

