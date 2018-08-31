Criteo Issues Comment On Facebook Relationship

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ : CRTO ), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today issues a comment on its Facebook relationship.

Criteo continues to work with Facebook through integration with the Facebook platform. The change in Criteo's partner status with Facebook does not impact its ability to buy inventory for clients on the Facebook platform.

In the second quarter of 2018, Revenue ex-TAC generated from inventory purchased on the Facebook platform was 4% of Criteo's Revenue ex-TAC.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ : CRTO ) is the advertising platform of the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors net neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with close to 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

SOURCE Criteo S.A.

Related Links

http://www.criteo.com

