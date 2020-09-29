Criteo positioned as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced it was recognized as a Challenger in the September 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech, a research report authored by Andrew Frank, Lizzy Foo Kune and Eric Schmitt.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech evaluates technology vendors for managing digital advertising across channels, including display, video, over-the-top/connected TV (OTT/CTV), mobile, social and search. According to the report, "Challengers in this Magic Quadrant perform as well as (or better than) Leaders but tend to focus more narrowly on certain channels, strategies or nonenterprise buyer profiles. Challengers are positioned close to the Leaders Quadrant and, in many cases, their specialization is an advantage to some buyers."

"We're pleased to be recognized by Gartner in this report. Earlier this year, we were recognized by IDC as the leading independent AdTech company," said Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, Criteo.

According to the report "Gartner defines the Ad Tech market as technology for managing digital advertising across channels, including display, video, over-the-top/connected TV (OTT/CTV), mobile, social and search with functions for: targeting, campaign design, media buying, analysis, optimization and automation."

What Criteo clients say on Gartner Peer Insights

Criteo has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 by users in the Ad Tech market as of 28 September 2020, based on 32 reviews in the last 12 months.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech report was published on the 21st September 2020. Gartner subscribers can access it here (paywall, reference G00451404).

See our take on this report in this blog post.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com or follow us on @criteo.

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Edouard Lassalle, VP, Head of IR, [email protected]

SOURCE Criteo S.A.

Related Links

http://www.criteo.com

